This Saturday (9) calls for solidarity marked Europe Day, which recalls the so-called “Schuman Declaration”, written on May 9, 1950 by the French politician Robert Schuman and which is considered the embryo of the European Union.

The document, launched after the catastrophe of the Second World War, defends the political integration between the countries of the continent as a way to guarantee peaceful relations in the future.

In 2020, the date was used to call for solidarity amid the worst pandemic in a century.

“Robert Schuman said: ‘Europe cannot be built all at once, nor can it be built together. It will emerge from concrete achievements that, above all, create real solidarity. Europe, to overcome the coronavirus crisis, needs that spirit of solidarity “, said the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, in a video message.

Also by video, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, declared that the European Union needs to “reinvent itself and think about the future”. “It is this spirit that we need again,” he added.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, stressed that the “objective of solidarity” remains “more current than ever”. “A solidarity that was tested at the beginning of the pandemic, but that allowed us to see that closing in on oneself is not the solution,” said the German, who, a few weeks ago, had apologized to Italy for the lack of help at the beginning of the crisis. sanitary.

European Parliament President David Sassoli, who is Italian, said the EU needs to be able to “mobilize a large amount of resources to rapidly boost a completely blocked economy”. “European citizens expect a lot from Europe, and we must live up to their expectations. The work is just beginning,” he stressed.

Italy calls for the establishment of a recovery fund to help countries in economic difficulties due to the pandemic. EU finance ministers have already approved a € 240 billion credit line, but member states that have access to these resources will have to repay loans within 10 years.

Italy, however, argues that the bailout mechanisms in the bloc should be financed by the issue of European bonds on the market, so that the burden of interest falls on the European Union as a whole, and not on each individual country.