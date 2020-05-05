Health and education were privatized worldwide. World crisis: decrease of up to -7%. In Mexico, strengthen the internal market and Well-being

Alternative welfare model to neoliberalism

Regeneration, April 4, 2020. Regarding the challenges of the world crisis, AMLO stressed that the Mexican model is to promote the internal market, strengthen it to grow the economy.

Regarding the coronavirus, he recalled that «we have long argued that the neoliberal model does not produce well-being, but public misery ».

That is to say, “that a model that only procures profit for the benefit of a minority and at the cost of the suffering of the vast majority of the people cannot be successful.

He added that “We see it in our history, we already know what happened during the Porfiriato, and neoliberalism is neoporfirismo”.

What happened at the porfiriato?

For the government was taken, it was at the service of a group and the people were enslaved and great fortunes were accumulated under the protection of the public power.

– «… But the people were kept subdued ».

What produced that inequality?

A revolution. If that model had worked, there would have been no revolution.

“There are fools who say that Porfirio Díaz was a good government; if that were true, there would have been no social revolution“He pointed out.

As before

It is the same now. Much wealth was accumulated in a few hands, especially in the Salinas government.

«- ..., the nation’s goods were transferred, public goods to individuals, social inequality deepened » he pointed out.

Fourth place of millionaires

Mexico came to occupy the «Fourth place in the world in billionaires, fourth place», second only to the United States by Germany and Japan at the end of the Salinas government.

It was applied worldwide

So, that’s what was applied in the world, 40 years ago that neoliberal policy began.

– «…, that model is the one that is collapsing»he recalled.

The coronavirus did not cause that collapse, it precipitated it.

“The model was already damaged, so much so that it was not only the coronavirus, the oil price crisis came and thus it is already a vulnerable model, above all an epidemic, a financial crisis, a natural phenomenon, it is already falling” .

Solidarity model

So we have to think of an alternative model, of course fraternal, solidary, that does not concentrate wealth in a few.

«.. that growth is not an obsession, but that growth is aimed at well-being«.

What other lessons is the coronavirus giving us in the medical, health field?

Public health in the world was abandoned.

“In that letter I speak of China, one of the countries that has had the most growth in recent years, which became the factory of the world,” he recalled.

The above to detail that «dSuddenly this epidemic comes and they have to build hospitals urgently ».

– «…, in Europe and in the United States, unfortunate scenes of patients waiting their turn to enter intensive care units».

Coronavirus delayed

In the case of us, we were lucky that the coronavirus was delayed, which came late, he clarified.

He said that “that allowed us to have the beds, to get the fans, the specialists, but we brought a deficit of doctors, specialists, nurses.”

How did this deficit, this shortfall occur?

“Because these irresponsible bet on privatizing education and health,” he said.

“We have to rethink everything and health and education should not be put on the market as if they were merchandise, they are inherent rights of the human being”

– “I am talking about the new model,” he stressed.

What other teachings does it leave us? Who are the sick? Rather, what is the most affected vulnerable population?

The sick, as specialists tell us, hypertension, diabetes, obesity.

If we review it well, these have been the most damaging silent pandemics, even with more causes of mortality than the coronavirus in Mexico and in the world, How many lose their lives to heart attacks a year or to diabetes in Mexico?

“There were those who were angry at eThe labeling of the products, nor way that now they are going to leave me that they are bothered by the labeling after what we are seeing, “recalled AMLO

Note that, in our country, I also write it for those who unfortunately have died, the majority with chronic diseases, even more than the elderly.

So what are we going to do?

Among other things, a nutritional orientation campaign to combat obesityWe have to do that, that is mandatory after the pandemic.

And the other, economically, distribute the income, distribute the budget, what we are already doing.

The world economic situation becomes complicated

»Regardless of the devaluation of the currencies, the growth forecasts in Europe, in the United States are less than seven, that is, there will be economic decline, on average seven percent the world economy will fall …»: AMLO

– “… it is only going to grow, according to forecasts, India, I think 1.5, and China 1.2, which is something never seen in recent times,” he said.

Well, even with this panorama, what do I say to Mexicans, to our beloved people?

“That we are going to get ahead, let’s have faith that we are going to be able to get out of the pandemic well”, highlighted the president.

«…, we are also going to overcome the economic crisis and the welfare of our people is going to be guaranteed“Concluded AMLO.