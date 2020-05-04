In the second phase, the Solidarity income of 240,000 Colombian pesos, an economic subsidy granted by the Government of President Iván Duque for families in vulnerable situations, continues to include more families, since the objective is to reach 1.8 million homes in the territory, in order to minimize the damage caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. For this second part of the delivery, priority is given to people who do not have a active account in the financial system, so they should be aware of a text message to their mobile phones, in order to know which financial institution may collect the bond. The details, requirements and modality that corresponds to you to access this bonus. We hope you find the information very useful, in which we touch on various points.

According to information from the National Planning Department (DNP) in Colombia, there are 1,453,720 households that have already collected the economic subsidy from the national government (information updated until May 2); therefore, homes that are needed and meet the requirements of the phase are urged to do so as soon as possible.

In Depor.com We detail all the steps to follow to know if you are a beneficiary of the DNP Solidarity Income, a bond that will be delivered to three million families, who were included in the register structured by the National Planning Department (DNP) of the Administrative Department for Social Prosperity (DPS), Sisbén, MinTrabajo, MinSalud and MinHacienda.

How do I know if I will receive the DNP Solidarity Income through COVID-19?

The Colombian Government created the Solidarity Income program, which seeks to benefit 3 million households that have not received any other aid, that are not part of the Families in Action, Colombia Mayor, Youth in Action and VAT Refund social programs, and that they are in a situation of extreme poverty and vulnerability.

To access this financial aid it is not necessary to register. Colombian citizens only have to enter solidarity income.dnp.gov.co and with their identity card, identify if they are part of the group of beneficiaries.

Solidarity Income: can I still receive a bonus if I was not included in the original DNP list?

What are the steps to know if I am a beneficiary of the DNP Solidarity Income by COVID-19?

1. Once you enter the portal, click on the button that says “See here if you are a beneficiary.”

2. Then you must enter your ID number and click on the “I am not a robot” box.

3. Click on “Search”. Immediately the page will inform you if you are among the chosen ones. Otherwise it will come out: “It is not in the list of HOUSEHOLDS beneficiaries of the Solidarity Income”.

4. If you are part of the group that will receive financial aid, they will inform you of the days and how to collect Solidarity Income.

IMPORTANT. If you were not chosen, carry out the search with the data of all the members of your family who can meet the requirements of the program.

The Sisben is an information system on the economic and social situation of Colombian households. We can all be in the Sisben and that does not imply receiving a subsidy or benefiting from a program. The programs define eligibility criteria. They set the thresholds. pic.twitter.com/V9mOzAqcKL – Daniel Gomez Gaviria (@dgomezco) April 30, 2020

How to collect DNP Solidarity Income?

If you have a bank account You will receive a text message indicating that the money has already been credited to your account and that you can withdraw it at ATMs or bank correspondents.If you don’t have an account At no bank will you receive instructions on how to collect the money by text message. For this, digital platforms will be enabled to claim Solidarity Income at the Bancolombia, Movii, Av Villas and Davivienda banks.

Transfers from Solidarity Income they are exempt from the tax on financial movements and VAT.

How will the DNP Solidarity Income be delivered in Stage 2?

These will be the processes for the beneficiaries to receive the solidarity transfer in this second stage: 1. Beneficiaries without a financial institution will be contacted to open digital accounts, bank; 2. After having completed the account opening process, by the financial institution, the payment will be made in the next 24 hours.

Strategies such as SIMAT listings, cultural managers, updated bases of the money order network and joint work with local authorities and organizations will be used to locate beneficiaries without cell phones.

It is FALSE that the Government has extended the quarantine until May 31. The joint circular 100-006-2020 issued by Public Function and @MintrabajoCol refers to the deadline that was given to resume the negotiating tables with the unions. https://t.co/s3Xq89jkm9 pic.twitter.com/294rn2sX8X – Public Function (@D._COLOMBIA) May 1, 2020

What happens to people who did not collect the first 160,000?

Luis Alberto Rodríguez, director of National Planning, indicated that the total transfer will be 240,000 pesos, that it will be in two navies and that the National Government will rotate in the next days the 80 thousand pesos that are needed for the beneficiaries of the Solidarity Income program and which is expected to benefit more than three million households.

With these words, the head of the DPN hinted that they are waiting for the first amount to be paid off to the families that were already beneficiaries to again deliver the remaining amount that was announced.

“The transfer is 240,000 pesos during quarantine. Basically, we divide it into two payments: one of 160 thousand and the other of 80 thousand. The first payment is the one that has already started and we hope to complete both spins very soon. That already has a budget reserve, the resources come from the FOME (Emergency Mitigation Fund, ”he said.

Rodríguez indicated that the additional 80,000 pesos will be consigned to those who have already received the 160,000 pesos. In other words, the beneficiaries with this new amount will be solely and exclusively those who have already collected or left on the list of the first bond.

Quarantine in Colombia

Through Decree 593 of April 24, 2020, the National Government makes the new quarantine period in Colombia official, which runs until May 11. The first period ended on April 13 and was extended until April 27, now a third has been added that will end on May 11.

In the ad, the president confirmed that the manufacturing and construction sectors will reactivate work on April 27 and that physical activities will be opened in the open air between 5 and 8 in the morning with safety and health protocols.

Isolation seeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus; however, the standard includes 34 exceptions to guarantee the right to life, health and survival. Exceptions include, for example: provision of health services, purchase of food and medicine, travel to banking and notary services, as well as assistance to children, people over 70 and people with disabilities.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Madre de Dios: prosecutor is arrested by the police while driving while apparently drunk

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

.