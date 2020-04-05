A group of Mexican youths bring the market altruistically to people who are quarantined by the coronavirus in the Mexican capital.

The project “I do errands MX” brings the products of the market to the houses at the express request and at no more cost than that of a tip in the town halls near the Roma Norte areaKaren, one of the delivery women, explained to Efe.

About twenty delivery people participate in this project And while almost everyone delivers restaurant orders, shipping costs already covered, they also take time to do altruistic work with quarantined people.

The initiative has its antecedents in the earthquake of September 2017, when some distributors volunteered in the collection centers to package products and deliver them to the affected population.

“We have known each other since the 2017 earthquake, each from his trenches,” said Karen, who has her base of operations in a public park in the Roma Norte neighborhood.

“The project is just beginning, most of the delivery providers offer service by application but we take time for activities. It is completely altruistic, the cost of shipping is voluntary, “he said.

The contact form to make orders is through social networks and WhatsApp, where through a direct message, You can order products from stores, pick up ready-made purchases or go to the pharmacy to buy medicines.

“They send us a direct message with what they need, the point of reception, the point of delivery and who receives it. We buy it and take the receipt“He related.

Although many times the dealers have to put money out of their pockets to buy the product and deliver it, they admit that their trust has not been broken by any bad experience, in addition to that, still, most are deliveries requested by commercial establishments.

The Mexican health authorities maintain a day called Sana Distancia, which will end on April 30, and that seeks to ensure that most people stay home to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease.

According to the latest balance presented on Saturday, April 4 by the Mexican health authorities, there are already 1,890 people infected by the new respiratory disease and 79 deaths.

In addition, there are 5,827 suspected cases, 9,467 negative cases, and a total of 17,184 people studied. In a single day, 202 confirmed cases and 19 deaths from coronavirus increased in the national territory.

Applications stand in solidarity

On the other hand, Uber Eats, the home delivery service, announced its measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, as well as owners and operators of independent restaurants that will face economic impacts due to the Covid-19 health crisis.

The app issued a statement explaining that Users will be able to order food with free shipping at some establishments, which would incentivize the order number for local restaurants.

He also noted that through the app and email marketing, Uber Eats It will promote the visibility of the premises that use this application, so that users can have as a first option these establishments that are not very crowded.

Since March 23, small and medium restaurants in selected markets can choose to receive daily, instead of weekly, payments.

He added that he will implement a simplified process so that restaurants that meet the quality requirements can register on the platform, without the need for a tablet.

In addition, it will work closely with the governments of the cities where it operates to respect any mandatory closings or applicable restrictions during this time.