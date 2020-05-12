May 11, 2020 | 9:22 pm

The federal government announced on Monday an extension in the call for solidarity loans until May 15, with the additional objective of integrating another group affected by the contingency: domestic workers, said Zoé Robledo, general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security. (IMSS).

One of these interest groups is domestic workers, a total of 22,300 who are registered in the Social Security pilot project.

The National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE) reports that there are about 2 million domestic workers in the country.

It is intended to grant just over 645,000 solidarity loans to the word, which are aimed at employers throughout the country registered with Social Security who in January, February and March did not terminate their workers.

Solidarity loans to the word amount to 25,000 pesos each.

As of May 11, a total of 141,956 people have applied for a solidarity credit to the word. However, from Sunday, May 10 to Monday, May 11, the official noted that there were only 69 requests, so they decided to extend the days to register.

In total, according to Robledo, 645,112 entrepreneurs can receive the credit, while just over 141,000 are those who wish to receive it and 123,000 are those who have already received it.

These credits are payable at 33 months, if it is considered that they have a three-month grace period, which will be dispersed through three banks.

The requirements to validate the credit are the acceptance letter, an official identification such as the INE, the hand-filled opening form and a cell phone with internet access.

Robledo stressed that the selection criteria for granting the credits focuses on entrepreneurs who have shown solidarity with their employees during the health emergency.

The economic effects of COVID-19 are now they are now, we will soon begin to overcome the economic effects and be ready for the reactivation phase of the economy to return cautiously to public life and space

said Graciela Márquez, secretary of Economy.

With the aim of continuing to support microenterprises, in addition to these loans, the head of the agency announced that others of different types will be opened later.

For the federal authority, the inclusion mechanism will improve the financial health of entrepreneurs and the profile associated with their businesses, since good financial health will provide them with the necessary tools to access other amounts of credit and that they do not have to lose their assets.