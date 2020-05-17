Santo Domingo, RD.

Giving to those who have the least is a virtue that runs through many people’s veins, and the Dominican is a living example of this. In times of difficulty he always lets his solidarity be felt before those most in need.

In these times of tension experienced by the world due to the presence of the coronavirus, various entities and people have joined the donation of food and supplies to combat the spread of the pandemic and alleviate the nutritional burden of the most vulnerable population.

In this laudable altruistic gesture that deserves to be imitated, there is a group of young Seibano entrepreneurs who, embraced by the measures required by the security protocol, launched into the streets and sectors of their town to distribute more than 400 rations with first-class products. need for people with limited resources.

The conference was led by Carlos Melo Valera, Tito Chahín, Yinni Sánchez, Edward Nolasco, Yonathan -Sport- Zorrilla and the communicator Florentino Durán, who said that with the initiative they seek to contribute to people with limited resources who are suffering the attacks that are causing the pandemic in the country.

Another who joins this noble cause is the businessman and motocross rider, Luis Morín, who along with several other race partners contributed his bit in support of low-income families. The donation included food, masks, gloves and other supplies to protect against covid-19.

With the satisfaction of the duty fulfilled, the president of the Borderless Group said that the reason for the help is to give back a little of what God has allowed them to obtain through work.

“This is a commitment that we have made with the residents of the areas that we run every weekend. With this action we are grateful for the warmth with which they smile at us when they see us go by in our engines, “said Luis Morín

The communities chosen for the donation were La Pared de Haina, Mata Paloma, Los Hoyos, Los Cacaitos and La Toma de San Cristóbal, places where every Sunday Morín and his fellow flyers make their road route.

After being surprised by the motorized, the locals appreciated the help of the group that defied the danger that plagues those who leave their homes to go to their support.

More donations

In Elías Piña there are also kind hands. A group of professionals also says present in the donations. These are Frank Ruddy Aquino, Santiago Ogando, Hilario Montero, Miguel Mariñez, Rhina Santana and Sergio Alesandro Nina, who united by the bond of solidarity toured various towns in the province delivering food to those who need it most.

“Coming from a humble family and knowing what it is like to go hungry is one of the reasons that made us complicit in this initiative. We are not rich, nor entrepreneurs with great fortunes, we are only people who work to live and from what we earn we want to return to these people a chin of the blessings that God has given us, ”expresses the group in the voice of Hilario Montero.

With this act of collaboration, we seek to mitigate a little the economic situation of the residents of this border province, where despite the level of poverty in which their community lives, it is one of the least infected with the coronavirus, explains Rhina Santana, coordinators of the delivery.

In addition, in Comendador, another who showed his solidarity was the lawyer Diomeres Rosario Piña, by delivering food kits and hygiene products to prevent the spread of covid-19 in the area.

Rosario, when making the delivery, said that she came to the aid of those who have been her clients because they are people with limited resources who, at times when they have needed their services, do not even have to pay their fees.

