Latino artists have been in the front row in entertaining, accompanying and thanking during the weeks of confinement to fight the coronavirus. However, Cardi B., Carlos Vives, Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, J.Balvin and many more, have taken greater steps contributing their time, talent and even their money to help those most affected by the pandemic.

This week it was precisely the Colombian Vives who announced that his “Tras La Perla” initiative had partnered with the Global Heritage Fund organization to provide protective material and food to more than 300 indigenous families in the mountainous area surrounding Santa Marta (Colombia) , your natal city. It is his most recent project, after similar actions in various indigenous communities such as the Wayúu and the delivery of health protection equipment to health professionals who care for other native groups in the South American country.

For his part, Ricky Martin launched with his Ricky Martin Foundation the “Movement of Support and Solidarity” (# Juntos2020) for the most vulnerable people before COVID-19 in Puerto Rico and extended it to the Dominican Republic with the help of Juan Luis Guerra and other artists. Its goal is to expand testing for COVID-19 to reach more people in vulnerable communities, provide mental health and emotional support to those who feel lost or afraid, continue to provide Special Protective Equipment (PPE), food and help for professionals in the first line of defense, as well as for those who cannot acquire them by themselves.

In addition, they will be dedicated to educating communities on how to continue protecting themselves against the virus. The public can make donations on the website www.charitystars.com/RMF.

American rapper with Dominican father Cardi B. was not far behind with social causes for which she partnered with clothing company Fashion Nova and promoted donations for a million hours in April. The artist made her personal donation and encouraged her followers to do the same during that time, as the company doubled the contributions.

The American singer-songwriter of Mexican parents Selena Gomez made a significant donation to the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. “I am donating because I know they are short of masks and respirators. They have taken good care of me and it is my turn to show them how grateful I am,” wrote the star.

Although she has gone as a family to take supplies to hospitals in Barcelona, ​​Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira has donated medical equipment and protective material to thousands of health workers in her hometown of Barranquilla.

Panamanian singer-songwriter Erika Ender has continued to maintain her Puertas Abiertas foundation in Panama, which helps low-income children develop their creativity. The artist confessed to Efe that she has ensured that the benefited boys continue to receive the food aid that the organization grants them.

“It is something that does not let me sleep,” acknowledged the artist, who achieved world fame with her song “Despacito” that she composed with Luis Fonsi.

A similar measure has been applied by the organization Daddy’s House, by reggaetonist Daddy Yankee, in the Dominican Republic. The foundation that focuses on child care is also educating children about prevention.

For his part, Luis Fonsi has focused his foundation, which operates in Puerto Rico, on providing aid to those most affected by the pandemic. He has also used his social networks to support small businesses that suffered from having to close their doors.

Urban artist J Balvin donated 20,000 complete markets and 10,000 protections for doctors. The singer assured that “many people have to look for their livelihood on a daily basis, they need to eat” so he emphasized that “we must support each other.”

For her part, urban artist Natti Natasha joined the organization of Dominican baseball player Pedro Martínez to feed families who have been left without income in her hometown of Santiago de los Caballeros, in the Dominican Republic.

MUSICAL DONATIONS

Alejandro Fernández donated all the proceeds from his song “Eso y más” to the musicians affected by the pandemic.

The Mexican singer Carlos Rivera announced this Wednesday that he will allocate the profits obtained with his new song “Ya pasaá” to the benefit of the organization Save The Children México.

Rivera had already participated in the initiative of the Sony Music Latin label that called its artists to sing in a new version of the iconic song “Color Esperanza” and whose money raised with the theme will go to help the Pan American Organization of the Cheers to combat COVID-19. The initiatives are many and most of the artists have avoided promoting their philanthropic actions, since they fear that they will be confused with self-promotion.