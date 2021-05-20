Solid Exports Cause US Corn Rebound; wheat and soy also rise

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, USA (Reuters) – US corn futures rose 1.7% on Thursday, with strong export demand highlighting concerns about declining crop supplies due to crop shortages in Brazil, operators said.

* Soybean and wheat futures remained strong, recovering from multi-week lows in a round of technical buying.

* Private exporters reported the sale of 1.224 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the United States Department of Agriculture said Thursday morning. It was the sixth day in a row that the government announced a corn sale to China, and the deal surpassed one million tons in five of those days.

* “Corn has made a relatively impressive rally from yesterday’s (Wednesday) lows despite the general upheaval and sell-off in commodities and the market,” said Matt Zeller, director of market information at StoneX, in a note. to the clients.

* The USDA also said corn export sales totaled 4.339 million tons in the week ending May 13, the most in nearly two months.

* At 1606 GMT, corn futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange were up 11.25 cents to $ 6.695 a bushel.

* Consulting firm Agroconsult cut its forecast for Brazil’s next second annual corn crop by 15% to 66.2 million tons on Wednesday afternoon, turning attention to lost crops despite the return of rains to the regions dry south.

* July soft red winter wheat rose 7.75 cents to $ 6.87 a bushel.

* Soybeans for July rose 6 cents to $ 15.4425 a bushel.

