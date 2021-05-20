Soler says goodbye to the Giro

05/20/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

Nobody in the Movistar set wanted to speak out loud about Marc soler. The press services of the Telefónica squad narrated the victories that the team achieved (for example, this Thursday, in the Vuelta a Andalucía, with Superman López) or the good positions achieved by the great star of its female structure, Annemiek van Vleuten, in different careers. But not a single piece of news from the Catalan runner. It almost seemed that he was not running in Italy, that he was not in a Turn where he moved through the 11th place of the general. However, it was & mldr; and it was expected. Until it fell.

It was not carelessness, nor contempt for to usually do. Far from reality. He was prepared for his first public intervention to take place next Tuesday, on the second and last rest day of the Italian round, after overcoming tomorrow the Zoncolan and on Monday the Dolomites. Then it would be seen what his position was, what he could really do in the last alpine obstacles of the Turn and how far it could go.

They did not want to give him pressure, which was enough for him to take the stripes of Movistar in the Giro, have seven teammates working for him and try, as he did on Wednesday at the Tuscan ‘sterrato’, to be among the best in the race, as close as possible to Egan bernal and company.

But cycling is a weapon loaded with injustices. There are no mats if someone goes to the ground. There is also no possibility of requesting a time-out to analyze any race situation and neither requesting a change, getting in the car and checking the condition of the injuries at the hotel to try to start the next day. If you fall and get hurt there is no other option than to go home, think about a quick recovery and who knows whether to consider the Tour as the next goal to be met.

Soler crashed when only four kilometers of a stage that reached 212 had been covered. It hit the asphalt when the race was still in the warm-up phase. And, although he tried, although his Menorcan companion Albert Torres She helped him by backing him up with his bike and moral support, in the end he had no choice but to say goodbye to the Turn with his left shoulder and ribs hurt.

Farewell to the challenge of facing the Italian round as head of the Movistar, to see if he is really prepared to fight for the general classification, for a place of honor, in a three-week race. And goodbye also to so many weeks of preparation among the mountains of Andorra.

And without to usually do, still with the aching image of Mikel Landa, Spanish cycling has run out of symbols for the general of this Turn. Landa I aspired to fight for the triumph that for now ties Bernal Y to usually do to get a decent place among the best in the race.

On a day destined for a consensual escape (triumph of the Italian Andrea Vendrame) and to regain strength after the fight for the white land of the Tuscany, to usually do left the Movistar without a leader, in a Turn where a Spanish stage win is complicated because Pello Bilbao (bruised in the same fall of to usually do) is far from his best form and because the rest run in Italy delivered to their leaders. What are you going to do.