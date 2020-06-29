Zeinab Soleimani, daughter of the late Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani during the funeral in honor of her father in Tehran (.)

The daughter of Qasem Soleimani, Zeinab, married the cousin’s son of Hassan Nasrallah, head of the terrorist group Hezbollah, the armed wing of the Iranian regime in the Lebanon. Riza Safi al-Din, son of Hashim Safi al-Din, he married the daughter of the general of the Quds forces, shot down by the United States in the first days of January this weekend, according to information in the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

Hashim Safi al-Din, Cousin of Nasrallah, is a very important character within the structure of Hezbollah. It is none other than the person responsible for Executive council of the armed group and number two of the organization. Even, several intelligence reports place it in the line of succession within the grouping structure.

Soleimani had strong relationships with Hezbollah and was his main interlocutor with the theocratic regime until his death in January, when he was caught by an American operation that ended his life and that of other top terrorists. The marriage between Zeinab Soleimani and Riza could express an even closer relationship that is forming between the terrorist organization and Tehran.

Zeinab first appeared publicly when the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, visited the family home to give his condolences after the dejection of Soleimani. At her father’s funeral, the 28-year-old woman asked Nasrallah, to the Yemeni rebel leader Abdalmalek Houthi and the Syrian president Bashar Assad, to take revenge for the attack on his father. She was the first woman to address a Khamenei-led prayer congregation.

Soleimani’s death

Soleimani, one of the closest foothills of Ayatollah Khamenei and the most powerful military man within the Iranian military structure, died on early January 2 (local time) in a United States-led bombardment near Baghdad airport.. The general was in a two-car convoy that was hit by at least three missiles. « The glorious commander of Islam, Haj Qassem Soleimani, after a life of servitude, died as a martyr in a United States operation against Baghdad airport« The Quds Forces said in a statement confirming the death of their boss.

Soleimani was the bishop used by Iran’s top cleric to harass his enemies in the region. Every insurgent movement in Iraq and Syria He must have the consent of the powerful military man. Hezbollah It was one of its armed arms to attack Israel and the United States in the region and in the rest of the world. Next to him was Abu Mehdi al Muhandis, with dual Iraqi-Iranian nationality, who he was number two in the Popular Mobilization Forces or Hashd al Shaabi, a coalition of pro-Iranian paramilitaries integrated into the Iraqi state.

Supporters of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah carry photos of the late Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in Beirut (.)

The story of Soleimani within the Iranian military structure it has a long history. Once the dynasty of Mohamed Reza Pahlevi, joined in 1979 the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, where he began to excel despite his lack of military training. He caught the attention of his superiors when he participated in the crushing of a Kurdish rebellion in northern Iran. He was promoted to lieutenant and offered to lead a unit of the IRGC in Kerman, his native province. He gladly accepted. His ambition was clear.

A year later, in 1980, he was part of the war against Iraq. The warfare lasted almost a decade: a human massacre that would end the lives of hundreds of thousands. He also stood out, and on the battlefield led an elite force: the 41 Sarollah Division. From then on, his rise would be unremitting. Those days won the first of his aliases: « The goat thief » It was because after each mission he returned to his ranks after stealing an animal from a nearby farm. Thanks to their arts, everyone feasted.

His most famous coronation would be towards the end of 1997, when he was appointed commander of the Quds forces. Its mission would be to radicalize the world with the message of Islamic revolution. That pilgrimage would not be friendly, but a coup of terrorism. As supreme of the IRGC, his power multiplied, always loyal to Khamenei, for whom his disciple was a « living martyr”Before finding the final death.

