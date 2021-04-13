Sole Giménez seeks to reclaim the place of female composers – El Sol de México

The singer Sole Giménez has dedicated her career to giving visibility to women, since she rose to fame in 1983 as part of the group Presuntos Implicados has focused on demonstrating that female voices are a fundamental piece of the machinery of music, and they bring a unique magic.

For this reason, in his most recent album, Mujeres de la Música: Volume 2, he celebrates the work of singer-songwriters from different countries; among which are Consuelo Velázquez, María Teresa Vera, and Adriana Calcanhotto; whose work he considers has not been sufficiently appreciated.

“Those who preceded us have not had the same recognition as male composers. María Grever, for example, is the author of some 800 songs, and we are talking about well-known, very important songs and boleros, which would be a bit like other contemporaries of hers, men we do know more about. Her themes are getting lost over time, and at the time it was not given so much importance, “he told El Sol de México.

Grever (whose real name was María Joaquina de la Portilla Torres) is one of the most outstanding Mexican composers, author of hits such as Júrame, Presentimiento, When I return to your side, Muñequita linda and Tipi tipi tin. Her work has been performed by artists such as Tania Libertad, Eugenia León, Guadalupe Pineda, Frank Sinatra, and Tony Bennet.

Sole believes that figures like her or Consuelo Velázquez have paved the way for today’s artists to succeed in the industry, which is why she has taken the task of honoring them very seriously.

“They are one of those references that women often have to find. Although they have been, they have not been pushed, they have not been made visible. They are two great references of Latin women and creators who fought for music, gave their lives for it, and I have great admiration for them, ”she said.

However, the singer believes that the work should not end there, since if there is more female presence in front of the microphone, behind the scenes it is still a world of men, and it is precisely there where in the future efforts should be focused to have greater inclusion.

“There is still a long way to go. I don’t know if they are not given the opportunity or what, but of course they are not on the same level as men ”, he emphasizes. “There are no production companies, there are no female engineers, there are no programmers, they are hardly present in large companies. You do not see any woman in positions of power within the world of music, they are conspicuous by their absence. So there is a lot to do within the cultural industry ”.

CELEBRATE LATIN CULTURE

Since its inception, the Mexican public has welcomed her with open arms, which has represented an honor for her because she feels part of the Latino community. In his opinion, it is necessary to focus more on what unites us, and put aside the differences that have separated us for years.

“In my personal work, Latin culture is very important, but I do not live it as alien to me, but something that I have grown up with, that feeds me and that in some way I tried to honor. I feel Latin, doing culture and singing, and it seems to me that it is my natural habitat ”, she concluded.