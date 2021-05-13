Soldiers saved two Mexicans from drowning in the Rio Grande



Soldiers saved two Mexicans.

Photo: John Moore / (Archive / Getty Images)

United States Army Soldiers Assigned to the Southeastern Border in Support of Immigration Authorities During the Current Wave of Undocumented Persons rescued two Mexicans who were trying to cross the Rio Grande, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported on Wednesday.

The incidents occurred during the early hours of May 11, when several illegal immigrants tried to cross illegally into the United States through the Rio Grande, also known as the Rio Grande in northern Mexico.

The two Mexicans they were part of a group of seven people and they were having difficulty staying afloat in the border riverbed as it passed through Texas, CBP said in a statement.

Faced with this situation, a soldier jumped into the water and used a life preserver to take the Mexican to the bank of the river on the US side, while an agent from the Laredo Sur station and another soldier had to go into the river to rescue the other undocumented person.

Photo: CBP

The immigrants They did not need medical assistance and were at the disposal of the immigration authorities, which probably, in compliance with the laws in force, expelled them from the country.

This is the third time this year that the US military has saved lives in the dangerous river, CBP said.

Army soldiers support CBP in the Laredo area to guarantee border security, especially now that the gradual increase over the past year in the arrival of undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to the US border with Mexico.

Last April, US authorities detained 178,120 immigrants after crossing the border, the highest number for that month recorded since 2000.

Central American girls abandoned

“This has to stop now”, This is how a Texas farmer reacted when he found five girls abandoned to their fate near his property.

Jimmy Hobbs, a 75-year-old man, found the minors of Central American origin in deplorable conditions that put his life at risk. Their ages range between seven, three and two years. One is barely 11 months old.

“If this doesn’t make you angry and makes you want to go out and take to the streets, I don’t know what would. They don’t have their mother, or their father, or anyone else. She is the wife of one of our workers, she is here taking care of the smallest “said the man who has worked the land all his life and had never seen anything like it.

“I waited a bit and then I called one of my workers, I asked him if his wife could come and bring some water and food”explained the American about the moment he found the little ones, who probably would have been victims of human trafficking.

According to Katie, Hobbs’s wife, such cases are not out of the ordinary, since her farm is located near the Rio Grande, by which many people from Mexico cross