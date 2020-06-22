© Fort Hood Press Center

Gregory Morales

While the search for soldier Vanessa Guillén continues, the United States Army released information on the disappearance and death of the military man Gregory Morales whose remains were found this Friday in Texas.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command suspects that the 23-year-old Morales’ death was intentionally caused, the KPRC television channel reported Sunday.

The remains of the young soldier were discovered on Friday morning in terrain near the Strong hood, where it was assigned.

Killeen police said Fort Hood officials notified them of the finding of a body in a field near Florence Road.

Before he was identified by the authorities, Morales’s mother, Kim Wedel, He assured several local media this Saturday that the remains found were those of his son.

Morales, 24, was last seen on August 20, 2019 when he was driving his car in the city of Killeen.

A reward from $ 25,000 dollars for whoever gave information That it would lead to the whereabouts of the soldier had been offered by the Army.

Suspicious that the young man was killed, the reward was kept in search of credible information about the circumstances surrounding the young man’s death.

Morales was not the only soldier assigned to Fort Hood to be missing.

Her case came to light again after the disappearance of Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old soldier who was last seen on April 22 inside the military base located 170 miles south of Dallas.

Guillen’s family began a strong campaign to find out the whereabouts of the young woman who according to the family had been sexually harassed by a sergeant.

The soldier was last seen in the parking lot of the rooml. While her belongings – her room keys, her wallet, and her ID – were found in her work area at Fort Hood.