The fever caused by the documentary ‘The Last Dance’ It is still red hot despite the fact that the broadcast ended almost two weeks ago. Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s have been the main topic of conversation among NBA fans. Recently, the purchase of a ticket to Jordan’s debut in the NBA itself worth $ 24,000 has come to light.

This purchase has been a record in this area. The bid for the entry was made this Friday at the Huggins & Scott auction house. After 62 bids, the winner ended up taking the entry in question after paying $ 24,907.50. The ticket is from the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Bullets on October 26, 1984, in Chicago.

2 minutes of Michael Jordan dunks is all you need for this day —— # The Last Dance available at @NetflixLAT – pic.twitter.com/QpYudJSZT7 – NBA Latam (@NBALatam) May 27, 2020

