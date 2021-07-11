SolarProfit expects to debut on BME Growth this year and double revenue

Barcelona, ​​Jul 11 ​​. .- The company SolarProfit, which installs photovoltaic panels to individuals and companies, is preparing to debut this year in the BME Growth market, the old MAB, and plans to double revenues in 2021 compared to 2020 and have physical presence in France and Portugal at the end of 2022 or in 2023.

In an interview with ., Roger Fernández, SolarProfit’s director of operations, explained: “The a priori objective is to go public in 2021, but we are not in an excessive hurry either,” regarding whether they will go on the market in 2021 or else. in 2022.

He commented that he is “working on the entire company structure to be able to carry out this IPO. We are still in the initial phase, designing the proposal for the investor.”

In any case, Fernández has clarified that he and Óscar Gómez, founders of the company, which they control equally, will continue to hold “the majority” of the capital stock after the IPO.

“One of the star objectives of this year will be to be a listed company”, said Fernández, who has remarked, however, that SolarProfit seeks to debut in BME Growth “more for a matter of prestige and publicity than for a matter of raise capital to continue growth “, because the company generates a very positive” cash flow – cash flow – that allows us to provide feedback “.

Likewise, he pointed out that they are considering using part of the capital obtained from the IPO to launch “a marketing and advertising campaign” to position themselves as a benchmark throughout Spain and also to boost the industrial business.

And it is that currently around 80% of its business comes from the installation of photovoltaic panels for residential self-consumption, that is, for individuals, and the industrial business represents the remaining 20%.

In recent years, SolarProfit has grown almost doubling its revenues year on year -2.5 million in 2016, 5.4 million in 2017, 7.5 million in 2018 and 14.3 million in 2019-, an expansion somewhat slowed by the pandemic, since SolarProfit had a turnover of about 18 million in 2020, 28% more than in 2019.

Read more

Despite achieving this double-digit rebound, SolarProfit wants to regain the exponential growth rate and for this year it plans to enter “between 36 and 40 million euros”, Fernández pointed out, that is, double that in 2020, something that They are in line to achieve, he maintains, since at this point in the year they have already made as many installations as in all of 2020.

Looking ahead to the next few years, “our plan is to follow the trend of three-figure growth, which will allow us to gain an important share in the Spanish market, thus doubling the turnover year after year. If you analyze the trend and make a projection , we will move between 80 and 100 million euros of turnover in 2022, and surely in 2023, if we maintain the trend, we will be over 200 million “, he pointed out.

Asked if he is considering making acquisitions of companies to accelerate their growth in Spain, he maintains that it is not within his plans, because the model they have created allows them “to grow at a very high speed without the need to acquire competing companies or companies. partners “that can complement them.

On the other hand, it has confessed that SolarProfit is considering acquiring “small companies” in France or Portugal to facilitate its entry into those countries, where it aspires to have a physical presence by the end of 2022 or in 2023, since they are now very focused in Spain.

In addition to Catalonia, where it has a 50% market share, SolarProfit has a second headquarters in Madrid and offices in the Basque Country, the Balearic Islands, Andalusia and the Valencian Community, and is now considering opening two more offices, one in Galicia and the other in Seville or Murcia.

Fernández assured that the change in regulations on energy self-consumption, in 2019, “gave the starting gun” to the boom in photovoltaic panels, and that SolarProfit found a “very large” growth dynamic, as a result of demand itself of the market and also thanks to his company vision.

On the other hand, Fernández has admitted that the founders have received various purchase offers for the company. “We have had them, but we have not listened to them,” he clarified.

They have also been interested in allying with them “if not all, almost all” the major Spanish energy companies, but they have for the moment rejected any association of this type.

This exponential growth in recent years has led the company to now have 411 employees, a figure that grows week by week, to the point that Fernández estimates that “in a year” they will probably exceed a thousand employees.

.