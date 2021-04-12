Solarpack regains ground although it remains among the worst in the continuous market

Solarpack regains ground although it is still among the worst of the Continuous

Solarpack Corp is no longer the last in line for the Continuous Market. But for little. The downward journey of renewables has not come to an end, with this change in the cycle that has affected them jointly in their price. Let’s remember that the worst in the market right now by far up to 14% This company, Soltec, Grenergy and also Solaria are pointing it out. Many blame it on cumulative overbought, with gains for Solarpack of 121% in the worst year of the pandemic.

But it is true that compared to other values, Solarpack is recovering significant positions in the last month, on a sustained path. In the last twenty closed sessions, the value exceeds 6% upwards and a recovery, since the beginning of March, of 9.5%, going from 19 euros to touch the 21 in which it is at the moment.

In other words, the good thing is that its tendency has changed that remains bullish, But we must also value that its route is highly negative so far in 2021: with cumulative falls of 27.6% for the value and distance to maximum of the year of no less than 70%.

And the fact is that the factors remain the same as always to maintain those cuts: the exponential rise of 2020 that is opposed to the rise of other values ​​such as cyclicals and value that gain strength before the investor in this 2021. Also the arrival of bears, with Citadel Europe present at Solarpack since April 6 at 0.51% with a slight progression since it reached the value on March 31.

As our premium indicators show us, Solarpack has just changed bullish since the previous consolidation, with a substantial improvement of two points to 9 total out of 10 possible. Only negative is volatility, measured in a wide range that is increasing in the medium and long term as well. On the favorable side: upward trend in the medium and long term, the total fast and slow moment that is positive and the volume of business, which also in its two aspects, that is, in the medium and long term, shows increasing for the value.

It is also necessary to value its strategic plan until 2026, which puts on the table estimated investments for the next five years of up to 2,000 million euros, from an initial 1,500. Its forecasts point to an installed or under construction power of between 1.8 and 2GW until the end of 2023 and its trend rises to 4GW by the end of 2026.

To this must be added that it will maintain its current geographic diversification, to focus on its current high-volume and strong-growth markets. We are talking about the United States, India, Latin America and of course Spain, which they consider will contribute 80% to their future growth. To this, it will add new destinations, placing the spotlight on Southeast Asia and also on Africa.

His idea is also test and implement new photovoltaic technologies and hybridization models with other renewable technologies. For example, the company is already building a pilot energy storage project, which involves a total investment of 10 million dollars, to test different business models and storage technologies with batteries.

