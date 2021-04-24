Solaris (CAF Group) is awarded the delivery of 250 natural gas buses in Madrid

The CAF Group, through its subsidiary Solaris, has been chosen to deliver 250 Solaris Urbino 12 buses powered with compressed natural gas (GNC) to the city of Madrid, being the first major bus contract that Solaris achieves for the capital. The contract contemplates the supply of the first units before the end of this 2021.

Within the strategic plan of the Municipal Transport Company of Madrid (EMT), the operator has set the ambitious objective of have exclusively electric, hybrid and CNG buses touring the streets of Madrid in 2023. Specifically, within this plan, the operator plans to replace the current fleet of diesel vehicles with CNG buses.

Earlier this year, EMT launched a major tender for the supply of up to 520 12-meter CNG-fueled vehicles, of which a number of 250 units will be delivered by the CAF Group subsidiary, within a contract whose volume amounts to one figure close to 75 million euros, and whose delivery schedule covers the period 2021-2023.

The buses purchased by the operator of the capital will have a 239 kW engine adapted to use compressed natural gas (CNG). At the front of the vehicle roof will be mounted five CNG storage tanks with a total capacity of 1,575 litersThis amount of fuel, together with a reserve to maintain the minimum required concentration of CNG, will allow buses to have autonomy to travel 400 km with a single recharge.

Its about largest bus order achieved by the CAF Group in Madrid to date, in a Spanish market where Solaris has already delivered more than 250 vehicles, including electric, hybrid or CNG vehicle models, in cities such as Barcelona, ​​Burgos, Elche, Bilbao, Castellón, Badalona or San Sebastián.

This confirms the good moment of the CAF Group’s bus subsidiary, after close the financial year 2020 with a significant increase in sales. In fact, last year the company set a new record for the number of vehicles sold, reaching 1,560 units, the highest number ever achieved in its 25-year history.

To this, it is added that in 2020, Solaris positioned itself as the largest manufacturer of electric urban buses in Europe, with a 20% market share thanks to the 457 electric vehicles supplied in their 12 and 18 meter models.