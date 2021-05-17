Solaria with a lot of potential and loss correction

Solaria is awaiting the presentation of results, as happens to Colonia and Inditex, with another fiscal compendium. The market is waiting for you to know what direction the company will take after placing itself in the last position of the Ibex almost from minute one of this year, after being the best in the past with a revaluation of 247%.

This, on the other hand, the weight of expectations and its expected installed capacity, with a bad reading from analysts, is leading it through an ordeal that has lasted four and a half months. But the truth is that These falls are leading the value to more than interesting numbers and high potentialities. Let’s look at the case of the Reuters consensus that give the value a potential that exceeds 39.5% with an average price target of 22.1 euros per share. A level very similar to the one given by FactSet.

In its quotation graph we see how the value continues to cut double digits in the last month, 10.4% despite the 8% rebound harvested in the last two trading sessions, after cutting, in the previous three by 10.5 %. high volatility and deep cuts and gains, which pay off with falls bordering on 33% so far this year.

Solaria Quote

As for short positions, they are readjusted in the last weeks, as the case may be. They total 3.14% of the value. ODEY AM raises them to 1.46% of its capital, Helikon Investment, the British fund reduces them to 1.12% and the usual bearish Marshall Wace cuts his bearish bet on Solaria to 0.56%.

Solaria “extends the medium-term recovery process in time and form, with the recent violation of support zones, backed by increases in the movement and bearish crossover trading activity by its medium and long-term moving averages, that allows you to update targets down to the area of ​​13.06 euros per share “, as highlighted by the technical analyst of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González.

Solaria on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Technical solaria

Ei’s premium technical indicators indicate that the value is barely marking, with a downward trend and a slight downward revision 2 out of 10 total points. Only positively does the volume of business move, which is growing in the medium and long term for the value. The rest, medium and long-term downward trend, negative total, slow and fast moment and amplitude range, in the medium and long term, the volatility marked by Solaria, which is increasing.

By stock multiples, says María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, “under the forecast of 2021 results, the market discounts a PER of 62v for Solaria, compared to an average ratio in recent years of 52v and also higher than the average of its competitors ”.

And it continues to indicate that Solaria “adjusted by the CBA of 15.4%, the PEG multiple is now 4v, overvalued compared to its peers. EV / EBITDA moderates for 2021 vs 2020 (33.5v), but it is also more demanding than the sector average and also overvaluation by multiple over book value, of 8.8v for Solaria compared to an average for its competitors of 7, 16v. The recommendation is neutral for an investment in Solaria with a view to the medium / long term ”.

