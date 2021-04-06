Solari praises Gio dos Santos for his work

04/06/2021 at 3:33 AM CEST

Gio dos santos He has been a fundamental player for America this season. The player who was trained at La Masía has had many low moments and since he arrived in Mexico he has been highly criticized by the Aztec media.

This season, the steering wheel has seen a certain rebirth since it arrived Santiago Solari to Coapa.

Dos Santos’ goal helped to give America the victory over Necaxa and kept the team in second place in the table with 31 points. His performance has not gone unnoticed by the Argentine coach. This highlighted what the player has worked to earn the opportunity he received today.

For this reason, the American coach considered that closing the game defending his advantage is part of the game.

“He scored a goal that defines the game and was headed, I don’t remember many like that. Giovani has worked well since we arrived, he has gone from less to more, he missed a few weeks of training due to a concussion. He struggles to go out and Put his talent at the service of the team, he entered because he deserved to enter, he had to define the game as Viñas or Roger Martínez had at another time. That speaks well of his predisposition & rdquor ;, he stressed.

The azulcrema team will face Olimpia of Honduras on Wednesday and have two key games that will measure their potential when they face Tigres and Cruz Azul in the next two dates of Liga MX.