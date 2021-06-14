Solares take the three points home after beating Revilla (0-6)

06/13/2021 at 10:04 PM CEST

The Revilla and the Solar they met in the last match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which ended with a result of 0-6. The Revilla came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 1-3 at Castro. On the visitors’ side, the Solar won their last match 1-0 at home in the competition against Bezana. With this defeat the Revilla remained in eighth position after the end of the match, while the Solar is fifth.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Solar, which kicked off in The cruise through a bit of Curly at 19 minutes. After a new play, the scoring of the visiting team increased through a goal from Pepo in minute 32 it established the 0-2. Afterwards, the visitors scored again with a new goal from Curly, thus achieving a double at 35 minutes to establish the 0-3 for the Solar. He added again the ancestral set, which increased the score by a bit of From the source at 39 minutes, thus ending the first half with the score of 0-4.

In the second half came the goal for him Solar, who put more land in between with a goal from Antonio in the 67th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, who distanced themselves by putting the 0-6 thanks to a goal from Bitch on the verge of the end, in 86, concluding the duel with a score of 0-6 in the light.

During the match, changes were made to both teams. The players of the Revilla who entered the game were Gonzalez, Win, Estebanez, Gil and Left replacing Ibrahim, Javi sainz, Brown, Castaneda Y Castanedo, while changes in the Solar They were Aaron Besoy, Antonio, Diego Valdes, Michael Y Bitch, who entered to supply Parro, Pepo, From the source, Pablo Raba Y Curly.

The referee showed two yellow cards to Revilla (Ibrahim Y Rooms). He also showed a red card to the home team, which led to the expulsion of Rooms (2 yellow). The visiting team left the game clean of cards.

With this result, the Revilla remains with 22 points and the Solar it goes up to 31 points.

Data sheetRevilla:Pablo Esteve, Allende, Castanedo (Left, min.68), Mirones, Salas, Castaneda (Gil, min.52), Javi Sáinz (Gañan, min.45), Peña, Ibrahim (Gonzalez, min.45), Garcia and Pardo (Estebanez, min.45)Solar:Jony, Pablo Zurita, Fernandez, Pablo Raba (Miguel, min.68), Parro (Aaron Besoy, min.55), Bada, Pepo (Antonio, min.63), Guillermo, Victor, Crespo (Perrazo, min.68) and De La Fuente (Diego Valdés, min.66)Stadium:The cruiseGoals:Crespo (0-1, min. 19), Pepo (0-2, min. 32), Crespo (0-3, min. 35), De La Fuente (0-4, min. 39), Antonio (0- 5, min. 67) and Perrazo (0-6, min. 86)