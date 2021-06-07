Solares beat Bezana 1-0 at home

06/06/2021 at 11:40 PM CEST

The Solar won 1-0 against Bezana during the game held this Saturday at the Solar. The Solar He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Barquereño. On the visitors’ side, the Bezana he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Castro in his fief and the Torina away from home, 3-0 and 1-2 respectively. With this defeat the Bezana was placed in sixth position at the end of the game, while the Solar is seventh.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, the ancestral team scored a goal, which took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Parro shortly before the end, specifically in 88. Finally, the confrontation came to an end with a 1-0 score.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Solar gave entrance to Antonio, Parro, William, Bitch Y Gadi for Mandicute, Alone, Aaron Besoy, Pablo Raba Y Bada, Meanwhile he Bezana gave entrance to Spain, Toto Y Setien for Fernandez, Raul Marin Y Miguelín.

During the 90 minutes of the game, a total of four cards were seen. The Solar had to face the sanction of Pablo Raba Y Bada with a yellow card and the expulsion of Mandicute with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Bustillo.

With this result, the Solar is left with 28 points and the Bezana with 29 points.

The next day the Solar will be measured with the Revilla, while the Bezaniego team will play their match against the Barreda Football.

Data sheetSolar:Samperio, Pablo Zurita, Fernandez, Pablo Raba (Perrazo, min.71), Bada (Gadi, min.77), Pepo, Victor, Crespo, Aaron Besoy (Guillermo, min.57), Mandicute (Antonio, min.45) and Sola (Parro, min.57)Bezana:Silvestre, Diez, Diego Bárcena, Marcos, Raúl Marín (Toto, min.67), Jairo, Bustillo, Fernández (Spain, min.53), Saez, Fernández (Spain, min.53) and Miguelín (Setien, min.71 )Stadium:SolarGoals:Parro (1-0, min. 88)