On 06/05, Environment Day, ALDO Solar promotes webinar that highlights the importance of investing in clean and renewable sources to give light to a new and sustainable post-pandemic economy

Photo: Disclosure ALDO Solar / DINO

The crisis posed by the Covid-19 pandemic has affected all sectors of health and the economy worldwide. In the solar photovoltaic sector it was no different. The beginning of this year seemed promising, based on the excellent performance of the sector in 2019, when it reached the historic milestone of 2 gigawatts (GW) of installed power in microgeneration and mini-generation systems.

The goal for this year was to reach 5.4 GW gigawatts of power in Distributed Generation, a 260% growth compared to last year, but there is still a long way to go.

To discuss challenges and opportunities in the solar energy market, ALDO Solar, one of the main distributors of equipment for the generation of sole energy in the country, presents Solar Talks with the theme “Solar energy market: What can we learn in this challenging scenario? “, A webinar that will feature participation of active personalities in the photovoltaic energy market, on 05/06 at 14 hours (Brasília time).

The chat will discuss topics such as the experiences already experienced in facing crises in Brazil, what manufacturers in post-pandemic countries have to teach us and how to use solar energy to solve current challenges.

The webinar will be hosted by Bruno Kikumoto de Paula, director of Canal Solar, with the participation of Aldo Pereira Teixeira, president of ALDO Solar, Ronaldo Koloszuk, president of ABSOLAR, Bárbara Rubin, vice president of GO ABSOLAR, Alberto Cuter, general manager of Jinko Solar for Latin America, and Gabriel Gabriel, Partner at XP Investimentos focusing on energy, oil & gas.

According to Aldo Pereira Teixeira, founder and president of ALDO Solar, “even in a challenging scenario, not only for public health, but for the country’s economy, the solar sector cannot stop. We need unity to face this moment and I am certain that together we will be able to create the best strategies to accelerate the solar energy market in Brazil “, he explains.

Places are limited and registrations can be made at https://bit.ly/2TPRVAW

SERVICE:

WHAT: Solar Talks – Solar energy market: What we can learn in this challenging scenario

WHEN: 05/06 – Environment Day

SCHEDULE: 14 hours Brasília time

WHO: Bruno Kikumoto de Paula, Aldo Pereira Teixeira, Ronaldo Koloszuk, Bárbara Rubin, Alberto Cuter and Gabriel Francisco

WHERE: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8778505641428808720

Website: http://www.aldo.com.br

See too:

Argentine negotiation with Barça should trigger attack from other clubs in Europe



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra