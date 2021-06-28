Solar safety: what should you know?

Share

Although spending time outdoors has many benefits, such as reducing stress or accessing vitamin D, exposing your skin to the sun’s harmful rays can increase your risk of skin cancer. And more so now that the summer is wearing.

In fact, most types of skin cancer are the result of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, which can penetrate deep into the skin and damage or kill the cells found in it.

In this sense, the truth is that there are measures that can be taken to protect the skin from the damaging effects of the sun. The most effective way to reduce the risk of skin damage and cancer is minimize direct skin exposure to the sun:

Clothing: Wearing clothing with a dense fabric that covers the skin (such as long-sleeved blouses) offers some protection against UV light. In addition, dark colored clothes are more effective, since they absorb more ultraviolet light than light tones.Hat: Wearing a wide-brimmed hat that shades the face, ears, and neck offers the best protection.Sunglasses: Sunglasses protect the thin and sensitive skin around the eyes, but also the eyes themselves. In this way, they can mitigate the development of cataracts that can occur if the surface of the eye is burned.Shades: Avoiding direct sunlight by staying in the shade provides some protection from UV light, but you should still wear sunscreen and protective clothing.Sunscreen: Lavish application of sunscreen with a high sun protection factor is important, but should not be considered sufficient on its own. It is most effective when combined with other precautions, such as those discussed above.

What is the sun protection factor (SPF)?

The protection factor alone (SPF) is a measure of the effectiveness of a sunscreen agent and is related to the degree to which a product protects the skin from the damaging effects of ultraviolet (UV) light.

This radiation has a broad spectrum and is divided into different types of radiation, including UVA and UVB radiation. Exposure to UVA rays remains constant and has a cumulative effect over time, degrading elastin and collagen and reducing elasticity. Exposure to UVB rays increases during the summer months and causes acute skin changes, such as sunburn and pigmentation, but also chronic, such as photocardinogenesis. This is the result of biochemical changes that lead to skin cancer.

SPF is a measure of the amount of protection against UVB radiation that a sunscreen product offers, measured by the amount of UVB it absorbs. Thus, it was defined as the dose of UVB necessary to produce a minimum dose of erythema after the application of a sun protection product.

When applied, this formula shows that an SPF of 15 correlates with 93% UVB absorption, an SPF of 30 is related to 96.7% absorption and an SPF of 50 correlates with 98% UVB absorption.

Solar safety tips

Protect your skin with clothing, including a hat, t-shirt, and sunglasses. Always choose a sunscreen product with at least SPF 30. Sunscreen should be applied frequently. Make sure you don’t let your skin burn. Spend time in the shade during the middle of the day, when the sun is at its strongest. Be especially careful with children and keep them out of direct sunlight.

The 10 essential natural products, according to COFENAT

On the other hand, the National Association of Professionals and Freelancers of Natural Therapies (COFENAT) has listed the 9 natural products that can not be missing in the medicine cabinets this summer. Due to their medicinal properties and versatility, these natural extracts have become essential for the summer season.

Chamomile: It has anti-inflammatory, antiallergic, antibacterial, and sedative properties. In addition, it favors relaxation, relieves digestion and skin irritations. It also strengthens the immune system. It is used as a tonic.Tea tree: It is a good disinfectant for cuts and abrasions because it has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Helps treat insect bites.Eucalyptus essential oil: it is a powerful antiviral and antibiotic. Also, it is an excellent cold treatment when used as a steam inhalation.Aloe vera: The milky discharge from its leaves helps reduce inflammation and accelerates the healing of first and second degree burns. Heals wounds in general and skin ulcers. Its healing, analgesic, purifying properties stand out.Arnica: In addition to stimulating circulation, it has anti-inflammatory properties and relieves discomfort caused by sprains, strains, and bruises.Calendula: It is a powerful antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory that stimulates wound healing by reducing inflammation and promoting new tissue growth. Collaborates in the treatment of psoriasis, acne and eczema. It is anti-inflammatory and is suitable for skin rashes such as diaper rash.Shea Butter: it has hydration, protection and nutrition properties. It can be used to hydrate the skin and lips. It is good to prevent the calluses of the feet. Also to treat sunburns and dermatitis of various origin. Protects from the sun’s rays and alleviates the pain of arthritis and rheumatism.Ginger: It is a natural antispasmodic. Helps to expel gases from the intestinal tract. It can help ease digestive disorders and relieve dizziness.Green clay: It calms the skin and reduces inflammation after a bite, as it has healing, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can be used for small sprains, joint pain, burns, pimples or stubborn acne.Citronella essential oil: It is an important complement in summer, because using it together with a lemon water colony has a refreshing effect and repels mosquitoes.