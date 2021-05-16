Solar powered desalination units are very promising

The evaporation unit included a total of three parts: a TiNO layer located on top, a thermal insulator formed by polyethylene foam (characterized by having many air-filled pores capable of trapping heat and allowing the unit to multilayer can float on a seawater tank), and the paper itself located at the bottom.

The salinity of ordinary seawater is over 75,000 milligrams of salt per liter, while ordinary drinking water has a salinity of around 200 milligrams per liter.

According to the researchers, the desalination unit was able to reduce the salinity of seawater to less than 2 milligrams per liter, which would show that this technology would have the potential to help solve the world’s freshwater shortage, by combining low cost, high efficiency and lack of fouling.