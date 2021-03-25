Solar panels, the new essential accessory for the home

More and more homes are betting on photovoltaic energy for self-consumption. This cheaper and cleaner technology is in its golden age thanks to the removal of administrative barriers and local incentives for installations.

Now Ikea simplifies the process even more and, in addition to furniture and decoration, from March 1 you can buy in its stores the fashion accessory for your home: a solar panel.

Since March 1, Ikea also sells photovoltaic solar panels for self-consumption of electricity. Photo: Getty Creative.

The rise of photovoltaics

After several consecutive sunny days, solar photovoltaic has been breaking instantaneous production records in the peninsular electricity system for several days. Last Wednesday, March 17, an instantaneous generation power of 8,095 MW was reached with which it covered about 25.5% of the demand at that time, according to provisional data from Red Eléctrica de España (REE).

After years of hiatus, Spain has become the European leader in photovoltaic solar energy. In fact, in 2019 one out of every four GW of photovoltaic solar energy installed in Europe did so within our borders, with the installation of some of the largest plants on the continent. In general, the future of renewables in Spain is quite promising.

Although most of these installations correspond to large photovoltaic plants, the Self-consumption is also experiencing a spectacular splendor after several years with little movement in which the legislation clearly slowed its development.it.

Without going any further, according to data registered by the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF), Spain installed 459 MW of photovoltaic power for self-consumption in 2019, a figure that has increased to 596 MW in 2020 -30% more- even with the pandemic in between. There is no doubt that this type of technology will gain ground in the coming years.

Approximately, a 2 KW power installation has an installation cost of 4,000 euros. But the profitability of putting panels on the roof is much more interesting than having that money in the bank. According to the statistics of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the savings rate of families that have installed solar panels on their roofs it has gone from 8% to more than 31%.

With 2KW it is calculated that 40% of the household’s electricity consumption can be covered and the surpluses can be dumped into the grid, which are economically compensated on receipt. The installation of the panels could be amortized in about 10 or 12 years, depending on consumption.

The “sun tax”

The significant growth of self-consumption facilities in our country has its origin in a much more favorable legislation, thanks to RD 244/2019 and RDL 15/2018. These royal decrees, in addition to eliminate administrative and economic barriers such as the popularly known “sun tax”, introduced the simplified compensation mechanism.

In other words, this new legislation establishes a economic compensation for the energy discharged into the grid and the possibility of installing shared self-consumption in blocks of flats –A single facility shared by multiple owners. Investing in self-consumption is now much more attractive to consumers.

Subsidies for solar panels for self-consumption

Photovoltaic self-consumption facilities require a significant initial investment, so, in addition to bonuses, subsidies are also essential for Spanish families to take the step towards clean energy.

Recently, Otovo and the Fundación Renovables have published a study on all subsidies for solar panel installations in Spanish municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants. Currently, the aid and subsidies for solar panels are divided into 3 main categories: the Bonus of the Real Estate Tax (IBI) and the Tax on Constructions, Installations and Works (ICIO), the deductions of the income tax (IRPF) and regional or local subsidies.

Ikea panels

Ikea already marketed its range of self-consumption panels in other European countries, within its strategy to combat climate change, both by reducing the environmental impact of its operations and with products for mass consumption.

Although the prices established by the Swedish multinational do not lower what we already have in the market, the most attractive of its proposal is to simplify the process, offering from the solar panels themselves to the installation.

The Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF) has wanted to bring a little closer the advantages that self-consumption provides to consumers and the general population through the webinar ‘Bringing residential self-consumption to consumers: clear your doubts’. In short, turning Spain into the world power that it should be in this field, an example of a collective conscience to avoid the climate emergency and at the same time achieve a more competitive country, is a matter for each and every one of us. Now yes.

The other side of the coin

