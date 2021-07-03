Solar panels: alternative to rising electricity prices

Self-consumption can be a way to avoid the increase in the price of electricity, as well as the annoying consumption schedules

Solar panels represent a very high initial investment, although they can be financed

Spain has an average of 2,500 hours of sunshine per year

The recent light rise It has made the receipt more expensive and also represents an effort for households, which must follow a schedule to use certain appliances. That is why, living in one of the countries with the most hours of sunshine a year, some people consider bet on self-consumption.

Solar panels can allow us save up to 50% of the bill of light and are a green and sustainable option. In addition, its installation is done in a couple of days and requires little maintenance. Its long useful life, of up to 35 years in some cases, allows us to make the initial investment profitable.

“The new electricity pricing is done ‘on purpose’ to promote photovoltaic self-consumption,” explains Àngel Baños, SOLIDEO Business Manager. In fact, “the most expensive bands cover the hours where photovoltaic systems work at their highest performance.”

To perform a photovoltaic installation for self-consumption, it is necessary to take into account a number of factors that influence subsequent savings. According to Baños, they are considered these characteristics:

The technology we install. The quality in the execution of the installation. Our consumption habits. The orientation of our house or roof. The climatology. The tax credits that our autonomous community or city has.

Regarding the last factor, there are localities that practice certain tax exemptions that can reach up to “50% in the IBI for five years or more,” according to Baños.

A photovoltaic installation usually costs several thousand euros, which makes it the main drawback for many households. The installations range from 4,000 to more than 7,000 euros depending on the quality of the materials, the power required and the difficulty of the installation. However, there are possibilities of finance its cost at very low interest.

It is therefore necessary to perform a calculation of how much will we save with the installation of the system, taking into account that the solar panels have a guarantee of 25 years and can last perfectly up to 35 years.

Àngel Baños explains that “economic savings can be more than 85%”Depending on whether we are at home during the hours of greatest solar production, that is, during the day.

In case of living a little more outside during the day, we could still save 50% on the electricity bill.

In addition, production will be different in winter and summer, since there are not the same hours of sunshine and, in some cases, the climate does not favor the generation of photovoltaic energy.

As for the inconveniences that are usually found, SOLIDEO explains that there are usually more problems in the apartment blocks, since “it is not easy to agree with the community of neighbors to carry out the installation of the panels on the roof. ”.

The cities with the most hours of sunshine

One of the issues that influence profitability of the solar panels is the insolation of the place where we are going to install them. Spain is generally one of the countries with more hours of sunshine in Europe.

According to the data collected by the AEMET meteorological stations, Huelva is the city ​​with more hours of sunshine, with more than three thousand in 2018. Alicante, Seville, Murcia, Almería and Santa Cruz de Tenerife are the next cities on the list.

The average hours of sunshine a year in Spain it is around 2,500. This favors the installation of solar panels to be profitable faster. Obviously, there are more hours of sunshine in the south and center of the peninsula than in the north, taking into account weather criteria.

The following table lists the sunlight measurements of AEMET meteorological stations for each month of the year. Check your nearest city to see how many hours of sunshine there are per year.