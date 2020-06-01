POT it will cross over the tail fragments of the comet Atlas. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The mission called Solar Orbiter developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) in collaboration with NASA will cross over the tail fragments of Comet Atlas.

EuropaPressAlthough the objective of this mission is to make measurements to the magnetic field of the solar surface, the scientific satellite will encounter the comet closely. “data-reactid =” 13 “> As reported by EuropaPress, although the objective of this mission is to carry out measurements to the magnetic field of the solar surface, the scientific satellite will closely meet the comet.

thrown on February 10, 2020 with the aim of taking data from the Sun, and they have not been able to retrieve information until they are close to the star. “data-reactid =” 14 “> The Solar Orbiter probe was launched on the last 10 of February 2020 with the objective of taking data from the Sun, and they have not been able to rescue information until they are close to the star.

However, the appearance of the comet Atlas changed somewhat in the panorama of scientists, who will now record meteorite data due to a close encounter between the two from this Sunday, May 31 to Monday, June 1.

Mission “Solar Orbiter” will pass near the comet Atlas

Plus

The scientists in charge of the mission have pointed out that of the 10 instruments that the satellite transports outside, originally prepared to record the activity of the Sun, four will be used to analyze the comet.

With the data obtained, the experts hope to collect information regarding the composition of the Atlas tail, in addition to investigating the reason why the rocky body has two different gas emissions.

One tail of the comet remains in orbit, advancing alongside it, while the second, consisting mostly of electrically charged ions, points directly at the Sun.

Mission “Solar Orbiter” will pass near the comet Atlas

Plus

On the other hand, experts expect that when the two meet, the spacecraft will be hit by gas clouds outside, but there is no significant risk to Solar Orbiter.

Currently, the satellite is rotating around the Sun between the orbits of Mercury and Venus, waiting until June 15 where it will make its first measurement of the yellow dwarf star.

Solar Orbiter mission will pass close to the comet Atlas appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 61 “> The post Solar Orbiter Mission will pass close to the comet Atlas appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.