Solar Orbiter captures one of the most impressive solar flares

ESA’s Solar Orbiter mission observes the Sun more closely than any previous European satellite. The sophisticated probe, which He carries ten instruments in order to obtain images of the surface of our star and to measure the properties of the environment in his neighborhood, has captured the first images of coronal mass ejections, fired particles that can cause space weather events on Earth.

The space probe was released on February 10, 2020 and is currently in the cruise phase, heading for its main scientific mission, which will begin this same month of November 2021.

Launched into space by a rocket Atlas V, Solar Orbiter unfolds its 18 meter long solar array (measured from end to end), as well as a set of antennas and an instrument arm, while embarking it continues on its cruise towards the Sun.