Solar kits: types and functions

The solar kit is a solar collection system that is made up of different elements that manage to take advantage of solar energy and transform it into electrical energy. The advantage of this technology is that it allows us to have self-consumption without the need for large investments. You can also get great savings on electricity bills. Do you want to know more about the solar kit? Next we will know more details about its characteristics and operation.

What is a solar kit made of?

Solar panels

They are responsible for transforming sunlight into electrical energy. They must be well attached to the structure where they are installed since a strong gust of wind can undock it and break the device. It is also ideal to keep them clean so that they can have an efficient operation. Depending on the need for consumption, a greater or lesser amount of solar panels is required.

Regulator and inverter

On the one hand, the regulator is in charge of control the electrical energy that is stored in the batteries. On the other hand, the investor is the in charge of transforming direct current (current stored in batteries) into alternating current suitable for the consumption of our home.

Connection box

Contains all connections and safety fuses for the system. It is important that they are checked from time to time to verify that the connections are secure and that there are no blown or defective fuses.

Batteries

Are the responsible for storing electrical energy in the form of chemical energy. When the consumption is made, the chemical energy is transformed back into electrical energy. It is important to review them twice a year. Checking the water levels, the electrolyte density levels or the connections and their greasing are part of the preventive maintenance.

Are there differences between a photovoltaic solar kit and a solar thermal kit?

Both systems are based on the obtaining energy through solar radiation. Although the purpose of the two systems is different. The thermal solar kit It contains a fairly simple technology based on the principle of accumulated heat energy transfer. This means that the heat accumulated by solar radiation will heat up the fluid that circulates inside the panels and then use it as DHW or heating. They usually have a 90% efficiency and a service life close to 10 years.

Instead in the photovoltaic solar kit the technology is somewhat more complex since they are capable of producing electrical energy. Photovoltaic panels contain cells that are highly sensitive to sunlight and capture energy in order to transform it for personal use. This system is the one that is most installed since it can not only provide solar heating, but can also supply sanitary hot water and other uses of electricity in the house. In general, this type of system has a 15% efficiency and typically lasts about 20 years.

How many types of solar kit installations are there?

Depending on the energy needs of a home, we can find different types of solar kit on the market. The types most frequently installed are the solar kit connected to the grid, the isolated from the grid, the one that is perfect for purifying swimming pools and the direct solar pumping kit. Let’s see how each one is characterized:

1. Grid-connected solar kit

This kit allows us to consume electricity both from our production and from the electricity grid itself. It is ideal for homes that, due to weather conditions or housing situation, cannot generate all the electricity that the home consumes. They contain a grid connection inverter that allows us to supply ourselves from the electricity grid when our system is unable to produce. Thanks to this system our electricity bills can be highly lowered. In this way, the cost of the solar kit can be amortized earlier. Note: * With this system we cannot charge the batteries supplying us from the electrical network. *

2. Solar kit isolated from the grid

This type of solar kit is recommended for homes that are outside the reach of the electricity grid, for example in the countryside or outside the city. It may be the case that there is no power line installation or for other reasons, such as the price of energy supply, among others. Or perhaps we may not want to use an electric company and instead want to carry out a self-consumption installation. For any of the above cases, there are solar kits isolated from the grid with a wide variety of powers that perfectly adapt to the requirements of the homes.

The useful life of these systems is usually around 25 years and they come accompanied by a charger (generator) for the batteries. This generator is for emergencies where the system cannot charge the batteries naturally. In addition, the installation of these systems is very simple for all the performance that can be obtained.

3. Solar kit for treatment plants

One of the solutions to the large energy expenditure demanded by treatment plants of swimming pools is to install a solar kit as energy support. We can also find systems with a traditional treatment plant with a three-phase connection that are powered by solar energy through a kit. This option is highly recommended when we need to change the pool pump.

4. Direct pump solar kit

The direct pump solar kit uses direct or alternating current to facilitate the extraction of water in ponds or wells. This current is supplied independently of the electrical network. It is a highly profitable alternative since it can be in operation in those hours in which sunlight is received. It does not need batteries and can have a very long service life. In addition, thanks to its mechanism, it is possible to considerably reduce the repayment terms of the investment.

What should I take into account when installing a solar kit?

The installation of a solar kit is simple although we must take into account some recommendations. Like any installation, the connection panel and the protection panel must be isolated from humid areas. That is, we must place them in a dry, clean and well-ventilated area. In addition, to avoid annoying noises from the inverter fan, we can place it in an area that is far from the bedrooms. Regarding the batteries, we must also place them in a ventilated area separate from the connection panel.

The topic of solar panels is something basic since we should not have much knowledge of electricity. Note: * In case you need to connect to the network, it would be ideal to contact a professional *. This system has quick coupling connectors so we will not be in contact with the cables. We must pay close attention to the explanation in the manual and make sure that we orient the panels well to the south. Finally, we must take into account the weight of the panels. Depending on the number of panels, these will add more weight to the roof. The structure may not be quite ready for it.

If after these recommendations you still have doubts, don’t play it! Contact a solar energy professional who can advise you and can help you with the installation of your solar kit. Remember that these systems can last between 15-25 years at good performance and you can get a lot out of it.