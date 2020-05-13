The solar energy market in Brazil showed considerable growth in Brazil in 2019, at least until November 74,111 new systems were installed. These are expressive numbers, compared to the 35,230 systems installed in 2018. This popularization created a billion dollar market that employed 72 thousand professionals until 2018, according to the projections of ABSOLAR (Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Energy Association). For growth comparison, since the solar energy system was authorized by the federal government (in 2012), the market has been growing almost 200% per year.

In this context, SolarPrime, the largest network of solar energy franchises in Brazil, will present the concept of the benefits of clean energy, with economy and sustainability, using the presenter Rodrigo Faro as a poster boy in a campaign that will be shown in all media.

Faro will be the brand ambassador and will appear in videos for different audiences, from current and future franchisees, to employees and final audiences. In these videos, the presenter will show the growth of the solar energy market in Brazil, the savings generated for those who have this type of installation in their home or business, the environmental issue (since it is a source of clean energy) and especially the advantages that the company offers its franchisees, from technical support, management and administration, to advertising actions.

“Rodrigo Faro’s artistic career is very special and victorious, he started as a child doing commercials, went to Dominoes, sought academic training, made several successful novels until he became the great presenter he is, Rodrigo is a winner within his profession, he never settled or stayed in the comfort zone, this is the concept we want to pass on, he has a similar success story with Solarprime “, said Sandro Cubas, franchise manager at the company.

Rodrigo Faro also highlighted that he believes in SolarPrime and its work model, which generates opportunities for new entrepreneurs, through the franchising system and helps in the preservation of the planet, offering clean energy and savings.

“It will be an honor to be a SolarPrime ambassador, to represent a company that works with clean energy, sustainability and that represents for many a great job opportunity, after all it is the largest network of solar energy franchises in the country. This creates opportunities and great business “, concluded Faro.

