The UNAM stated that the activity currently recorded by the Sun is normal and it is only a stage of little activity due to its eleven-year cycle

The activity that currently registers the Sun it is normal, “it is a stage of his eleven year cycle and it is not a condition that we should worry about or that should attract attention, and much less has to do with some other natural phenomenon, ”he said. Américo González Esparza, researcher at the Institute of Geophysics (IGf) of the UNAM and head of the Mexico Space Weather Service (SCiESMEX).

Is completely false that low solar activity could cause cold weather, earthquakes or Volcanic eruptions, as has spread in recent days, he noted.

At these moments the Sun is very calm, in its minimum activity, practically asleep and it does not present stains on its surface but, he clarified, this temporary decrease will not contribute to reducing the global warming.

Although it has spread that we will no longer have to worry and that is not true.

“Variations in radiation from the Sun during this cycle they are very small compared to climate change and that phenomenon will not change the trend on the planet, “said the head of the National Laboratory for Space Weather (THROW).

Our star has cycles of approximately eleven years. “For several months we entered his minimal activity phase, the Sun does not have spots on its surface and it is the stage that indicates the birth of the next cycle, number 25, that is why it has been very calm; something common in this period, “he reiterated.

The doctor in space physics by the Imperial College, of the University of London, UK, with a postdoctoral degree at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the POTThe United States pointed out that some works have tried to predict what the next solar cycles will be like because, although they are repeated in the aforementioned period, they are not always the same. “The prediction of the next cycle is very important in terms of space weather, so the topic is of interest to us.”

There have been periods where for several cycles the Sun has shown low activity (few stains and storms), and in others it has been more intense. The one that is just ending, cycle 24, was moderate and we can say that in its peak (in 2014) it did not have few or many spots.

According to some models without physical foundation, but based on an analysis of time data series, the number of sunspots was going to decrease.

It was speculated that the following cycles would be less intense and that some of very low activity, such as those recorded in some periods of history, known as the Maunder minima (from 1645 to 1715) or Dalton (1790 to 1830), could possibly be repeated. , accompanied by a slight drop in the planet’s temperature, which were rated as mini ice ages.

However, said the university student, “the majority of the academic community dedicated to studying the Sun and how its activity affects our planet, we do not agree with the predictions of these models. In general, the consensus of the scientific community, and as established by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from the United States, is that the next cycle will be very similar to the one we just finished. Members of the International Organization for Space Weather Services (ISES) also agree with this prediction. “

The next maximum of solar activity will occur in four or five years (2024 or 2025), and experts consider that it will be similar to 2014 in terms of intensity and number of solar storms.

González Esparza indicated that scientists seek to know how the cycle of the Sun varies, and in order to do that, it is necessary to understand how its magnetic field, knowledge about which there are still many doubts.

“We lack data and research to understand the evolution of its magnetic cycle and to predict with certainty what its next phase will be like,” he said.

At SCiESMEX (attached to the Michoacán unit of the IGf) and in the National Laboratory for Space Weather (LANCE), in charge of the same Institute of the UNAM, and of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León –Of which the Service is part together with other instances–, this time of solar calm to improve the models and observations, as well as the coverage of the national territory and the networks of measurement instruments that help determine the effects of solar activity in our country.

As part of the normal evolution of the Sun, in a couple of years it will awaken and the “fireworks” and solar storms will begin. “Space weather events are associated with coronal mass ejections (a cloud of particles leaving the solar atmosphere), flares (intense bursts of light) and particle events energized by these explosions.”

These events can cause blackouts, failure of satellite orbits, interference in television and radio communications, effects on global positioning systems or loss of information in computers and storage systems, he exemplified.

Lastly, he explained that SCiESMEX and LANCE monitor the solar activity and they have a warning system (similar to the way the National Seismological Service does regarding tremors).

