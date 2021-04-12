Solana (SOL) rises in price amid anticipation of airdrop

The open source blockchain project Solana (SOL) saw a 50% increase in its price after launching multiple projects from the air.

Airdropping blockchain is making a comeback, with MEME and Uniswap being the most notable airdrops. Users who simply kept their tokens made up to $ 600,000.

Although Solana has not made clear the strategic objective of his latest projects, airdrops have gradually attracted new users to the platform. Interestingly, it has resulted in an increase in the value of its SOL token.

The protocol recently launched the COPE airdrop that distributed 2,000 tokens to users through its Decentralized Exchange Serum (SRM).

After the event, COPR rose to $ 5.43, giving headlines winnings of more than $ 10,000. Several other airdrops have followed since then, including KOPE, ROPE, and HOPE, as they share similar sounding names.

SOL’s future projections remain high

This is probably the reason why there is such a rush for the SOL token, as users trading on the platform require SOL to transact. They are also looking to buy it in time to meet the airdrop period.

Other traders are looking at the future projections of the token and believe that the project has great prospects.

Airdrops on the Solana network may have had less of an impact on the recent price increase because users need SOL to receive tokens. However, the actual impact cannot be determined due to the lack of available data.

Solana’s blockchain interactions, including new token additions, don’t need a large amount to execute contracts.

The airdrop is expected to continue its trend

Some analysts are hoping that the airdrop trend won’t stop anytime soon, as many of them pointed out that the airdrop season is not over yet.

The Solana ecosystem recently tweeted about more airdrop projects soon, which is an indication that more users will be expecting more airdrops in the future.