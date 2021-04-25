Solana (SOL) reaches a new historical record as its ecosystem grows

Solana (SOL) hit a new all-time high on Sunday, at $ 43.64 as the Solana ecosystem continues to expand.

Last week, most cryptocurrencies experienced major corrections, including Bitcoin. However, Solana has had one of her best weeks in recent memory.

The project has soared a staggering 62% in the past seven days, hitting a new all-time high of $ 43.64 on Binance. Even more impressive is that Solana is up more than 2,800% in 2021 alone.

Trading View ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/oJgBgfU0fSnny7RR80PmSQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzOC42NTk2NTgzNDQyODM4/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/RKPurRra.5d2SagiRKnGYw–~B/aD04NTQ7dz0xNTIyO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/8d8ae7c46224439e44d9125e3a901725″/> Trading View ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/oJgBgfU0fSnny7RR80PmSQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzOC42NTk2NTgzNDQyODM4/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/RKPurRra.5d2SagiRKnGYw–~B/aD04NTQ7dz0xNTIyO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/8d8ae7c46224439e44d9125e3a901725″ class=”caas-img”/>

Solana’s ecosystem expands

Solana describes herself on her website as:

“A fast, secure, and censorship-resistant blockchain that provides the open infrastructure needed for global adoption.”

The project has grown in recent months as it enters key market sectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and, more recently, the non-fungible token (NFT) space.

NFT

The latest offering on the Solana blockchain is the upcoming Star Atlas release. This is a next-gen game metaverse where you can create, play, and learn with players from all over the world.

The platform is the first of its kind on the Solana blockchain and will see the NFT space expand on the blockchain.

The ecosystem also recently added Solstarter, Dex’s first Initial Offering (IDO). As the first IDO platform for Solana, Solstarter seeks to empower launchpad projects to increase liquidity in a fair and decentralized way.

Solarium

The Solana ecosystem also features Raydium, described as

“A path for DeFi evolution, with liquidity of the next level. Frictionless performance. Changes in the speed of light ”.

With the project less than a year old, Solana is already making an impact on the crypto market. The project currently ranks in the top 20, with a total market capitalization of $ 11.4 billion.

CoinGecko ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WcyX4CraSMQSMFiFIHqjgQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgyLjI0MTc5MzQzNDc0Nzg-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/W.xm7CBdmdFaJsdgBhQ6_w–~B/aD0xMDc7dz0xMjQ5O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/864919f1f0eec1b908149d505deade3c”/> CoinGecko ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WcyX4CraSMQSMFiFIHqjgQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgyLjI0MTc5MzQzNDc0Nzg-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/W.xm7CBdmdFaJsdgBhQ6_w–~B/aD0xMDc7dz0xMjQ5O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/864919f1f0eec1b908149d505deade3c” class=”caas-img”/>

Solana has also received a lot of attention from crypto companies such as AscendEX and OKEx, with a development fund of $ 20 million from the Block Dream Fund, owned by OKEx.

Read more

Solana will eventually look to compete with Ethereum. However, there is still a lot to do for any project to compete with the Ethereum blockchain.

Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Mike Novogratz recently commented on the project, calling it a “good horse to ride.”

The post Solana (SOL) hits a new all-time high as its ecosystem grows was first seen on BeInCrypto.