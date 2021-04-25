Solana shocks the bears and launches into the new ATH, aiming for $ 50?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Solana (SOL) appears to be on a lunar mission. On the daily chart, SOL has moved against current market sentiment and hit a new all-time high at $ 42.58. After a small dip, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 41.79 with even higher gains on the 7-day (+ 65.3%) and 30-day (+ 207.2%) chart.

SOL in uptrend on the daily chart. Source: SOLUSDT Tradingview

Anonymous trader “Kaleo” has been closely following SOL’s price action. After forming and breaking a diagonal at $ 30. Later, SOL reached the highest levels in this range and “removed the HFT resistance” as Kaleo put it.

In the SOL / BTC pair, the previous token also managed to secure a new all-time high when it surpassed 0.0007 BTC. Driven by this bullish price action, the trader has set $ 50 as Solana’s next target.

Source: Kaleo

On the other hand, trader “Altcoin Sherpa” noted SOL’s relatively low trading volume during the previous day. The trader is bullish, but believes that SOL’s “build-up characteristics” point to a short-term pullback. If the current trend follows this prediction, SOL could provide a good entry point for investors looking to take long positions.

Solana’s potential and ultimate goal

According to Solanians, the cooperation between this platform and Project Serum, a decentralized derivatives exchange, could potentially “replicate and outperform” the financial system.

Solanians believes that Solana is the only project in the crypto space that focuses on improving its performance and increasing its TPS from 50,000 to 500,000 “over the next few years.” In this way, Solana could absorb part of the value of the traditional payment networks, VISA and Mastercard, structured products and the stock market. The Solanians said:

But Project Serum presents a path to adoption. You already have the world’s most powerful full-chain DEX, and the ecosystem is growing rapidly. The structure of Serum is also unique and can bring multiple benefits to the ecosystem.

Solana has seen an increase in promoter activity and ranks 4th behind Wire (LINK), Elgorand (EGLD), and Bitcoin (BTC), per a report by CoinGecko. The SOL ecosystem is growing at a rapid rate and Project Serum already offers an automated market maker, participation service, loans and loans, liquidity aggregators, and synthetic assets.

Source: Coingecko via Solanians

Analyst Adam Cochran predicts that Solana could reach a price of $ 152 if it only captures part of the market capitalization of its competitors (Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum). Cochran added in his prediction: