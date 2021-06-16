Solana DEX (SOL) are added to the Step Finance dashboard

Step Finance has become the first panel to aggregate data from all Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEX).

It will be the first project to combine DEX liquidity across the Solana blockchain ecosystem into a single access point.

This will allow users to operate at optimal prices, allowing access to 845 million dollars of liquidity.

George Harrap, co-founder of Step Finance, said that this It could set a standard across the entire decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Facilitate trading on Solana

Trading on Solana has been increasing and proving profitable for users.

Solana’s native token, SOL, It started the year at less than $ 2, but has recently been trading close to $ 40.

The growth can be largely attributed to new users, who have been searching for a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum.

Despite this, Solana is still a newer ecosystem and a bit disjointed.

However, the aggregation of Solana’s DEXs by Step Finance now allows users to save time by not having to manually compare prices.

Token STEP in AAX

In addition to providing this benefit, Step Finance’s native STEP token is now also available on the Hong Kong-based exchange AAX. This provides easier access for traders in Asia.

With the new list, users have a better chance of winning at Solana. This is especially the case in Hong Kong, which appears to be ahead of the curve for liquidity-rich projects.

The list also allows users to fend off a volatile market by shorting STEP on AAX to protect their positions.

Financing from Step Finance

The launch of Step Finance was first announced on March 26. In one week, he amassed more than 3,000 followers on Twitter and 3,000 on Discord.

Due to the rapid emergence of stakeholders, the initial raise was highly underwritten.

In April, Step Finance raised $ 2 million in a private sale to develop and build its Step platform.

Then on April 24, Step Finance first launched its STEP token on the Solana mainnet.

