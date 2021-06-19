‘Sol’ will be the official mascot of the Solheim Cup 2023 at Finca Cortesín

06/19/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

Sport.es

Energy, light, optimism, life, hope, warmth and joy are some of the values ​​transmitted by Sol, the official mascot of the Solheim Cup which was presented in a fun act that It took place at the Costa del Sol club of Los Arqueros Golf.

The event was attended by Mr. Francisco Salado, President of the Malaga Provincial Council, Mr. José Antonio Mena, Mayor of Benahavís, and Ms. Nuria Rodríguez, Territorial Delegate for Tourism in Malaga of the Junta de Andalucía, representing all the entities and institutions that sponsor and support this biennial international competition that will bring together for the first time in our country the women’s teams from the United States and Europe from September 18 to 24, 2023.

Sol delighted all the guests at the event and the children of the Costa del Sol golf schools who accompanied her to Los Arqueros, and He wore his best clothes in a festive exhibition that he starred together with Laura Gómez and Ana Peláez, young golfers from Malaga who dream of being able to play in 2023 the first edition of the Solheim Cup to be played in Spain.

Sun attached to Solheim

Solheim Cup begins with “Sol & rdquor ;, unequivocal link with Andalusia and the Costa del Sol, and a perfect symbol of the image that those who visit our country have in mind.

Like the star, the mascot Sol arrives with the intention of enlightening the future and setting the course for the youngest golfers in Spain, becoming the friendly and unforgettable image of the competition.

“We are very excited about the role that Sol will play from now on, as it will help bring the competition closer to younger fans. from all over the world and will serve to identify the tournament with a key element of our country, Andalusia and the Costa del Sol “, explained Alicia Garrido, executive director of Sports & Business.

“Using the astronomical simile, we want the whole world of sport to orbit around Sol and the Solheim Cup in 2023, and for that we are doing our best with all the institutions, organizations and companies that support the competition & rdquor ;, said Garrido.