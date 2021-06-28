Sol recovers with Castillo’s support for BCRP president

(Bloomberg) – The sol is the best performing currency in the world this Monday after left-wing presidential candidate Pedro Castillo announced that he would be willing to ratify the president of the country’s central bank. The news also boosted the nation’s dollar bonds.

Castillo’s endorsement of the veteran central bank director, Julio Velarde, and his commitment to respect the bank’s autonomy are, so far, his most favorable statements to the market. In recent weeks, the candidate has reassured investors by appointing mainstream economists as close advisers, while appearing to keep hardliners from his Marxist political party at arm’s length.

The sol was up 1.8% at 10:55 a.m. in Lima, the biggest gain among the more than 140 currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Peruvian dollar bonds due 2051 rose 0.7% to trade at 102.752 cents on the dollar, the highest level since they were issued in March.

“To avoid investment outflows, the next president of Peru must reassure investors, it seems that he is doing just that,” said William Snead, a strategist at BBVA in New York.

Three weeks after the June 6 second round of elections, Peru has yet to appoint a president, as Castillo’s rival, Keiko Fujimori, alleges fraud and demands revisions of some of the ballots. With all the votes counted, Castillo obtained 50.1% of the votes against Fujimori’s 49.9%.

The United States, the European Union and the Organization of American States said the elections were fair. The winner will take office on July 28.

Fujimori has been favored by investors and business leaders, while Castillo won more votes among the poor, especially in rural districts. Velarde has headed Peru’s monetary authority since 2006 and is one of the most experienced central bankers in the world.

“Our commitment is to maintain fiscal balance and improve the quality of public spending, promote investment and respect the independence and autonomy of the BCRP,” Castillo said in a tweet on Saturday. “Therefore, our willingness to ratify Dr. Julio Velarde as president of this important institution.”

