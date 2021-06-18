Sol, official mascot of the Solheim Cup 2023

Energy, light, optimism, life, hope, warmth and joy are some of the values ​​it transmits Sol, the official mascot of the Solheim Cup

2023 which was presented on the afternoon of Friday June 18 in a fun event that took place at the Costa del Sol club Los Arqueros Golf. The event was attended by Mr. Francisco Salado, President of the Malaga Provincial Council, Mr. José Antonio Mena, Mayor of Benahavís, and Ms. Nuria Rodríguez, Territorial Delegate for Tourism in Malaga of the Junta de Andalucía, representing all entities and institutions that sponsor and support this biennial international competition that will bring together for the first time in our country the women’s teams of United States and Europe of September 18-24, 2023.

Sol delighted all the guests at the event and the children of the Costa del Sol golf schools who accompanied her at Los Arqueros, and she wore her best clothes in a festive exhibition that she starred in together with Laura Gómez and Ana Peláez, young golfers from Malaga who dream of being able to play in 2023 the first edition of the Solheim Cup to be played in Spain.

Solheim Cup begins with “Sol”, an unequivocal link with Andalusia and the Costa del Sol, and a perfect symbol of the image that those who visit our country have in mind. Like the star, the Sol mascot arrives with the intention of illuminating the future and setting the course for the youngest golfers in Spain, becoming the friendly and unforgettable image of the competition.