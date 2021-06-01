SOL bounces, but does not confirm the uptrend

Solana (SOL) has been on the rise since it bounced on May 23 and created a long lower wick.

Although it has shown numerous uptrend reversal signs, it has yet to confirm the uptrend reversal.

SOL correction in progress

SOL has been falling since hitting an all-time high of $ 53.58 on May 18. The decline continued through May 23, culminating with a low of $ 19.10.

The price rebounded afterwards and is in the process of creating a higher low on May 30 (green icon).

Technical indicators are neutral. While both the RSI and MACD show signs of a bullish reversal, the Stochastic Oscillator keeps falling.

Short-term movement of SOL

Cryptocurrency trader @TradingTank tweeted a chart of SOL, stating that it has a good looking setup, due to the recovery from a horizontal support zone.

Also, SOL has broken above a descending resistance line, which implies that the trend is turning bullish. Also, the RSI has exceeded 50 points (green icon).

The main resistance zone is at $ 36.50. If it manages to overcome it, the token could rise to $ 49 and potentially move towards a new all-time high.

First of all, the recovery of the $ 36.50 zone is crucial, as in addition to creating a bullish structure, it would also make the daily indicators bullish.

SOL Breakout

SOL / BTC

The SOL / BTC chart is relatively similar to its bullish counterpart. It bounces off the 76,000 satoshi support zone, after deviating below it.

Also, the technical indicators are neutral and the token has created a higher low. Therefore, the potential to create a bullish structure is there. However, the rollback is not yet confirmed.

SOL / BTC movement

