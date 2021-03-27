Soils or plants will absorb more CO2 as carbon levels increase

Plants and soils absorb 30% of the CO2 emitted by human action per year

Researchers are betting on paying more attention to how the soil stores carbon, on which forests and grasslands may depend

The journal ‘Nature’ has published a new study on the absorption of CO2. In it he states that when elevated levels of carbon dioxide boost plant growth takes it on in the soil. That is, it is either absorbed by plants or soil, never at the same time.

Both oxygen and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere intervene in the process of plant respiration, and it is precisely the latter that stimulates plant growth. Therefore, as carbon levels increase, one might think of supercharged plant growth and massive tree planting campaigns that reduce the CO2 produced by the burning of fossil fuels, agriculture and others. human activities.

One likely explanation, the study authors note, is that plants extract the nutrients they need from the soil to maintain the carbon-driven growth rate. Extraction of additional nutrients requires increased microbial activity, releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that would otherwise be trapped in the soil.

Biomass and carbon do not go in parallel

The results contradict the accepted assumption that biomass and soil carbon will increase in parallel as more plant biomass falls to the ground and becomes organic matter. “When plants increase biomass, there is usually a decrease in carbon storage in the soil,” notes the lead author, Cesar Terrer, a fellow at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, founded by the University of California.

Terrer and his colleagues found that soils only accumulated more carbon in experiments in which plant growth was fairly stable despite high levels of carbon in the atmosphere. “It was more difficult than expected to increase both plant growth and soil carbon,” recalls the study’s lead author, Rob jackson, professor of earth system science at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences.

According to Jackson, the most widely used climate projections currently do not take into account this trade-off. Consequently, it is likely that overestimate the potential of the earth to absorb carbon dioxide from Earth’s atmosphere.

They absorb 30% of CO2

It is calculated that plants and soils together absorb 30% of CO2 emitted by human activities every year. Predicting how the underground part of this carbon sink will change in the coming decades is especially important because carbon absorbed by the soil tends to stay there for a long time. “When a plant dies, part of the carbon accumulated in its biomass can return to the atmosphere. In soils, carbon can be stored for centuries or millennia,” explains Terrer.

The work builds on research Terrer, Jackson and their colleagues published in 2019, highlighting that plants are likely to play a much less significant role in carbon removal than previously predicted. Still, they wanted to put another factor into the equation: how carbon storage works in plants and soils together. It is precisely from this idea that scientists have discovered that, “soils store more carbon throughout the world of which contains all plant biomass. You have to pay much more attention when projecting the fate of forests and grasslands in the face of changing atmosphere “says Jackson.

Even so, they emphasize that each ecosystem is unique and important. From the biodiversity point of view, “it would be a mistake to plant trees in natural ecosystems grasslands and savannas, “says Terrer, who adds that,” our results suggest that these grass ecosystems with very few trees also are important for storing carbon in the soil“.