Soil carbon losses to the atmosphere can accelerate the climate crisis

An international study led by the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) shows large losses of soil organic carbon (SOC) through microbial decomposition caused by anthropogenic warming.

The work, which is published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, indicates that the arctic and sub-arctic regions are the ones that store the most carbon in the soil. These areas, in turn, are warming at a rate roughly twice the world average, which could lead to high net losses of soil carbon globallyl.

Soil microorganisms break down organic matter and release CO2 into the atmosphere through heterotrophic respiration. An increase in the activity of these microorganisms with global warming releases carbon from the soil, which contributes to increasing the CO concentrationtwo atmospheric.

There is more carbon in the biosphere than in the atmosphere. In fact, the largest reserve of biologically active carbon in terrestrial ecosystems is found in the first two meters of soil

Pablo Garcia Palacios

“There is more carbon in the biosphere than in the atmosphere. In fact, the largest reserve of biologically active carbon in the terrestrial ecosystems it is found in the first two meters of soil, where more than 2,200 to 2,500 petagram (Pg) of carbon are stored. For this reason, the losses, even if they are small, can contribute to increase the concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere, which stores 750 Pg of carbon and, therefore, accelerate climate change ”, he explains. Pablo Garcia-Palacios, CSIC scientist at the Institute of Agrarian Sciences (ICA-CSIC).

Soil respiration and carbon accumulation

The authors have analyzed different climate databases and soil carbon density on a global scale. “Although there is no consensus on the magnitude of the loss of soil carbon with anthropogenic warming, there are two strong evidences that suggest important losses on a global scale: the increase in the soil respiration with the rise in temperature and the accumulation of soil carbon in cold regions ”, points out García-Palacios.

“So far, the size of the carbon pool it was balanced annually between carbon losses from soil respiration and gains from carbon fixation by plants. However, anthropogenic warming is upsetting this balance ”, he adds.

If we take into account that low temperatures are the main responsible for the accumulation of carbon in the soil, it seems highly probable that anthropogenic warming at higher latitudes will cause large net losses at a global level.

Pablo Garcia Palacios

It is estimated that human activities they have caused global warming of about 1.0 ° C compared to pre-industrial levels. The Paris Agreement, signed by 195 states, set the objective of preventing the increase in the average global temperature of the planet from exceeding 2 ° C, and promotes additional efforts so that it does not exceed 1.5 ° C.

“If we take into account that low temperatures are mainly responsible for the accumulation of carbon in the soil, it seems highly probable that anthropogenic warming at higher latitudes will cause large net losses at a global level. The authorities must take this reality into account since our study indicates that, to fulfill the objective of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) if it does not exceed 1.5 ° C by 2100, it is necessary to commit to making more ambitious reductions in greenhouse gas emissions ”, concludes the scientist.

In the work, he proposes to continue studying the microbial community and temperature interactions to improve the estimates of the climate changeResearchers from the Rey Juan Carlos University and the University of Alicante have also participated.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.