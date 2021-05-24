software would be key to counteracting the US veto.

The sanctions that the United States imposed on Huawei have had a significant impact on the Chinese company and its products. The domino effect of the North American veto has led the Asian manufacturer to analyze the option of turn to software development to soften the blow.

A Reuters report claims that Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, asked employees to “Dare to lead the world of software”. In this way, the firm would find an alternative to the limitations suffered in its hardware-related businesses.

If the manager’s idea succeeds, Huawei could take the fight to a terrain in which the United States would not have as many tools to exercise its power. The Chinese company expected Joe Biden to reverse his predecessor’s decision, but there were no new signs from the White House.

According to Reuters, Ren’s request is based on the fact that the field of software development is “outside the control of the United States.” Even the founder of Huawei assured that it would give them greater independence and autonomy.

Software would be Huawei’s key to countering US sanctions

HarmonyOS

In the memorandum sent to the employees, the founder of Huawei would have recommended put the spotlight on open source software.

Ren’s note also states that the push for the software would hinge on finding the right business model and that the company should take an open source approach, asking staff to “soak up nutrients” through open source communities. Reuters

Huawei has several projects related to software development, although the one that has gained the most relevance since the United States veto has been HarmonyOS. The operating system is a replacement for Android, and they have already offered it to other manufacturers or also sanctioned companies.

The sanctions originally imposed by Donald Trump not only affect the purchase and sale of components, but also the provision of software licenses. The most emblematic case is that of Google, which has suspended Huawei’s access to the Play Store and its suite of applications for Android.

If Huawei strengthens its software operations and is able to build an attractive global ecosystem, it has weapons to make an impact. And, as written by Ren Zhengfei, they do not plan to quickly forget about the measures taken in North America.

“Once we dominate Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa, if American standards do not match ours and we cannot enter the United States, The United States will not be able to enter our territory«, Sentenced threateningly in the memorandum.

