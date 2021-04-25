Software sent to prison for robbing dozens of postal workers, their bosses hid that it was a bug | Technology

The British Postal Service is facing a major scandal. Hundreds of employees have been accused of stealing in the last 20 years, because software can’t go wrong … or maybe it can?

Janet Skinner, a postal worker, was separated from her children for 9 months accused of stealing more than 60,000 euros. When she got out of prison, she was rejected at work for being an ex-convict, according to the BBC. Another woman was imprisoned while pregnant. Harjinder Butoy spent 3 years and 8 months in jail. Another employee committed suicide.

British Justice has overturned the conviction of 39 British Postal Service employees accused of stealing money, after verifying that the software that accused them, could contain a bug. An investigation has also found that those in charge of the Postal Service had strong indications that the software was flawed, but they still refused to acknowledge it so as not to affect the reputation of the company. The total number of employees convicted of this software is close to 700 people.

For a long time the British Postal Service uses a management software called Horizon, from the Japanese company Fujitsu. In the last 20 years this software has accused hundreds of postal employees of stealing money, because the amounts entered did not coincide with those registered in the system.

In some cases it was little money and employees were fined or fired. But in others the amounts reached 100,000 pounds, and they ended up in prison.

It is known that some of them, upon discovering that the system told them that money was missing, even tried to put it out of their own pocket, mortgaging the house.

Despite the fact that these employees claimed that they were innocent and had not stolen a penny, the Postal Service’s insistence that the software was vetted and reliable, was key in the trials. Faced with the dilemma that software can’t cheat but people can, the judges found the employees guilty.

Hughie Thomas, also convicted, has spent the past 16 years seeking justice in court. Finally, a reopening of the case has discovered that those responsible for the Postal Service had strong indications that the Horizon software was buggy even before the trials started, but they allegedly allowed their employees to be unjustly sentenced to jail terms, rather than acknowledging Horizon’s ruling.

The Postal Service has already begun to pay compensation, and has received more than 2,400 complaints from wrongfully accused employees. It has also announced that the Horizon software will be replaced by a cloud service.

An outrageous and dramatic news that leaves us a valuable lesson: the software doesn’t cheat, but the people who program it can be wrong. And those who are responsible for that software, too.

Technology is not infallible, and it must be taken into account when it affects people’s lives.