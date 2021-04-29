Software Deals on Labor Day in Windows 10 and Office 2019

Labor Day is much more than a holiday. It is a day that recognizes all the people who, day after day, give the best of themselves in their job, helping others. Therefore, in recognition, KeysWorlds has started a software offers campaign especially for this day, where We can find products like Windows 10 and Office at incredible prices. The best opportunity to update our team and give it a second youth.

This campaign is also especially useful for all workers who, for a year, have been forced to work from home. In most situations, computers had to be upgraded due to being deprecated, and use the newest versions of both the Windows Operating System and Office. If this is your case and you have to update your equipment, at KeyWorlds you have discounts of 50% and even 57%. Take a look here.

Special offer: Windows 10

To use the most used operating system in the world, you don’t need any code, just click on the version that best suits you and buy it at an unusual price.

Important Recommendations: Office and Bundles

In this case you will need to use the code skw57 to have a discount of 57%. Think that while the version of Office 2019 on Microsoft’s official site is around 439 euros, here you can take it for just over 25 euros.

Same code, skw57, to take you Office 2016 at the best price.

If instead you are looking for the web version of Microsoft 365, the price is even lower, starting at only 11 euros.

50% offers on a multitude of products

If you are looking for any other product, take a look at this list of software offers where, using the code skw50, you can enjoy up to 50% discount.

What is Keysworlds

Keysworlds has been managing and distributing software licenses on offer for months, offering an excellent service that guarantees 100% consumer satisfaction. Once you place your order, you will receive the code to redeem the license in a few minutes in your email. Another of its advantages is its ease in terms of means of payment. Accepts PayPal, bank transfer and credit or debit cards.

Also, and lastly, customer service is available 24/7 so, in case of mishap, one of their agents will help you.

