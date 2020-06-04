June 3, 2020 | 6:40 pm

SoftBank, a technology and investment conglomerate owned by Masayoshi Son, reported Wednesday that it will launch a new $ 100 million fund called the Opportunity Growth Fund, which will be intended to invest only in companies run by founders or entrepreneurs of color, according to the director. of operations of SoftBank, Marcelo Claure.

The fund is the largest capital reserve ever dedicated to supporting only businesses run by people of color, according to information from Axios.

Founders and entrepreneurs of color have a lot of potential, but they face unfair barriers that white founders don’t. This is our chance [para] remove those barriers for a new generation of founders

Claure said in a letter to employees

Claure also explained that the fund will invest in companies that use technology to alternate traditional business models.

Additionally, you will donate an unspecified portion of the fund’s investment earnings to organizations focused on creating opportunities for people of color.

These Silicon Valley executives include Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO of TaskRabbit, and Paul Judge, co-founder of TechSquare Labs and Pindrop, who will act as “founding members and fund advisers,” a SoftBank spokesperson told Axios.

This announcement comes after days of anti-racist protests in American cities over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 27.

But it also comes at a time when SoftBank, one of the largest venture capital firms, has been hit hard by its investment practices, with its own share of racial controversy within the firm.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Damien Patton, CEO and founder of one of his portfolio companies, Banjo, resigned after it was revealed that he once had ties to the KKK, according to information from Tech Crunch.

Before the news came, the controversy centered on SoftBank’s big bets on companies like WeWork and Uber that have generated huge losses.

In late April, SoftBank raised its quarterly net loss forecast to $ 8.4 billion, $ 1.4 billion more than its previous estimate.

While the richest man in China and founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, will leave the board of directors of SoftBank, a company that confirmed historic losses in its fiscal year ended in March.