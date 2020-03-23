Softbank on a tightrope due to cash problems

The Japanese fund Softbank, owner of the most active investment fund in recent years, Vision Fund, is experiencing the worst moments these days since the bursting of the dot-com bubble – at least they remember.

Mature funds such as Sequioia Capital have already warned him: “We must prepare for the worst”, because the coronavirus is not only a disease that affects people, the economy and technology companies will also suffer the consequences. Mainly those of the fall in demand and, therefore, of its income.

Just as China closed its cities to the world and the virus began to spread to hundreds of countries, the world’s stock markets already suffered their own pandemic. Event cancellations and production problems were decisive for a global drop in stock markets – and especially in a technological sector highly dependent on factories in China. A situation that continues to this day: markets that, according to the situation, react day by day to the economic boost measures of governments rather than the actions of a society confined to their homes.

Beyond the coronavirus crisis, a turning point in the 2020 business cycle for the entire planet, the reality is that Softbank had been dragging serious problems for months. Now, the magnitude of the situation has exploded.

As a way to save the furniture, the Japanese fund has announced it will release ballast, according to a company statement. Or what is the same: will sell assets for almost $ 18 billion that aims to alleviate debt It accumulates in the company’s accounts and increases its cash reserves already depleted by almost a year of internal crisis.

In parallel form, Softbank is also reviewing its decisions in recent months. Mainly those that have to do with one of your worst investments in your registry: WeWork. The company that was valued for $ 47 billion in 2019 to fall on deaf ears in a few days before the light of almost $ 20 billion in rents came to light.

One of the points of the agreement to save the office rental company, after its withdrawal from the IPO and its value plummeting, was based on the purchase – by Softbank – of shares of the real estate for a value of 3,000 million dollars. Now the circumstances go against it and this operation could be in danger; and with it the continuation of WeWork as a company. As expected, the knives fly between both entities. Some accuse Softbank of failing to comply with the contract, and they accuse WeWork of the same for not having fulfilled all the points of the agreement to cut expenses and save the company.

The truth is that if Softbank does not turn off the money, in addition to the global problems caused by the coronavirus crisis, its own survival could be in check. Especially now when your new Vision Fund II fund is on the way.

A questionable investment model

It was the fund adored by all companies for a long time. In a short time I began to have large proportions of capital in some of the technology companies of the moment.

WeWork in its golden moments, Nvidia or, the best-rated tech ever, Uber. But also on Slack or Uber’s rivals: Grab and Didi. The latter belong to a strategy that has been extensively studied within the company: controlling, at least in part, the largest number of players in the city transport sector to occupy the largest space in the mobility cake.

The reality is that, although some of its operations have been profitable, the disbursements at Uber –with a very weak IPO for what could be expected– and WeWork have meant almost 6,000 million euros of losses for Softbank.

And it is precisely its strategy in these two companies, which would be making Sofbank lose luster and its investment model. The idea of ​​investing capital in new companies – and in many cases controversial -, providing large proportions of money to make them grow fast with a strong control strategy by the fund – under a protectionist technique -, go public and already there, in In public markets, earning as much as possible has not been entirely feasible in its latest operations. Especially now that public markets are no guarantor of any financial success for tech companies. And the truth is that this has not pleased the owners of technology companies, much less a Silicon Valley now very sensitive to the coronavirus crisis.

