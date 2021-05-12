Softbank Group had a record net profit among Japanese companies in 2020

Tokyo, May 12 (EFE) .- The Japanese group Softbank achieved a net profit of 4.99 trillion yen (37,814 million euros) last year, which is a record figure for a Japanese company and is due to good performance of your investments in technology firms.

This result contrasts with the net losses of 961,576 trillion yen (7,284 million yen) incurred by the Japanese company in the previous year.

In fiscal year 2020, which elapsed between April of that year and last March, Softbank Group increased its sales turnover by 7.4% to 5.6 trillion yen (42,425 million euros), as reported the company in a statement.

The net profit made by the Masayoshi Son-led firm is the highest ever recorded by a national company, almost doubling the previous record set by Toyota Motor in 2017.

Softbank accounts, however, include unrealized gains and losses derived from their investment portfolios, which can lead to significant fluctuations in their valuation.

The investment that most contributed to the advancement of its results was the one made in the South Korean e-commerce company Coupang, a company in which Softbank owns 33.1% of the shares and which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange last March.

The value of Softbank’s stakes in the South Korean firm at the end of last March was about $ 28 billion, about ten times more than the initial investment of the Japanese group.

“Depending on the stock market, we may see ups and downs in our results,” Son admitted during a telematic presentation of the company’s financial report.

Other investments that yielded good results for the Japanese group were those made in the US home delivery company DoorDash, which also went public at the end of last year, as well as the recovery of the value of Uber shares, in the same sector.

The Softbank investment fund through which the group manages its bets on emerging technology companies, Vision Fund, yielded a profit of 6.29 trillion yen (47.74 billion euros), according to the company.

The group thus managed to make a radical turn from its losses from the previous year, mainly derived from the devaluation of the shared workspace start-up WeWork.

The WeWork fiasco led Softbank to close 2019 with its first net deficit in fifteen years and the worst results since the group was founded in 1981.

The different Softbank investment funds – the Vision Fund 1, Vision Fund 2 and another vehicle specifically aimed at Latin America – have stakes in 224 companies around the world, according to data provided by the company.

In its financial report published this Wednesday, the Japanese group did not include its operating results or its estimate for fiscal year 2021.

(c) EFE Agency