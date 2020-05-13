Japanese group SoftBank, a shareholder in Latin America’s largest meal delivery companies, expects rapid consolidation in several markets, an executive said on Wednesday.

Paulo Passoni, investing partner of the SoftBank fund for Latin America, said that he expects consolidation in most markets. “It is difficult to have more than two competitors in each market in this area of ​​food delivery. There will be global and regional consolidation,” he said during a “live” organized by the brokerage XP.

SoftBank has three bets on the food delivery market. The Latin American fund is a shareholder in Rappi, founded in Colombia and active throughout the region, but globally the group is also a shareholder in Uber Eats and Didi Eats, which has grown a lot in Mexico, according to Passoni.

On Tuesday, Uber made a global proposal to acquire the delivery company Grubhub.

Passoni said the pandemic has made him more comfortable with SoftBank’s portfolio in Latin America, as several technology companies are experiencing accelerated growth due to social distance measures and growth in e-commerce and deliveries, and economies in the region are accelerating their scanning.

Payment services and digital banks are also growing a lot, added Passoni, because most online retail and delivery companies don’t accept cash. SoftBank has an equity interest in Banco Inter.

