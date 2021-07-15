Soft robots for physical interaction with humans

In the factory of the future, the human being and the machine will work side by side, in harmony, as a team, joining forces whenever necessary, as if the collaborating robot were made of flesh and blood.

Although robots designed for very close collaboration with humans (“cobots”) are already being implemented on industrial assembly lines, true hand-in-hand teamwork between robot and human is still a long way off. The problem lies in the physical proximity of humans to robots. The actions of the human worker, unlike those of the robot, do not follow predictable algorithms. A human worker can become tired or distracted and act suddenly or even illogical. This can have clear implications for human safety and explains why robotic arms currently used on factory assembly lines are often housed in cages. For anyone who gets too close to one of those industrial robots, things can get dangerous. Industrial robots are typically large and heavy, but they are also strong, fast, and agile, all of which enable them to perform a wide range of operations, such as welding, assembling, painting, stacking, and lifting, but also makes them dangerous. The movements that these robots execute are dictated entirely by the programs that control them. If someone gets in your way or gets too close without you being able to make an emergency stop, the consequences can be serious.

A research team, led by Stefan Seelecke and Gianluca Rizzello, experts in smart materials at the University of Saarland in Germany, is working on new types of robotic arms. The new technology developed by Seelecke, Rizzello and their colleagues is based on polymeric systems and has enabled these scientists to create novel soft robotic tools that are lighter, more maneuverable and flexible than the rigid components currently used. An accidental collision of one of these robotic arms from the future with a human would be a lot like being pushed inadvertently by a human co-worker, something that is unlikely to land the human in a hospital. Instead, a collision with a typical industrial robot today can be compared to being hit with an iron bar.

The same basic technology would provide better capabilities to other devices and tools. Imagine, for example, flexible surgical instruments that can rotate in all directions like miniature octopus arms.

Gianluca Rizzello with dielectric elastomers. He and his colleagues are using this composite material to create artificial muscles and nerves for use in flexible robotic arms. (Photo: Oliver Dietze)

The material used for these new soft robot arms is a special type of polymer known as a “dielectric elastomer.” Researchers use this composite material to create artificial muscles and nerves. The special properties of dielectric elastomers allow the development of systems inspired by the ingenious “designs” of nature. These elastomers can be compressed, and then stretched to return to their original shape.

Seelecke, Rizzello and their colleagues print electrodes on both sides of the elastomer part. By applying a voltage, the two electrodes attract each other, compressing the polymer and causing it to expand laterally. Thus, the elastomer can contract and relax, like muscle tissue. The Seelecke and Rizzello team exploited this property when designing their actuators. By precisely varying the electric field, engineers can cause the elastomer to perform continuously variable high-frequency vibrations or bending motions, or even to remain stationary in a certain desired intermediate position.

The researchers combine a large number of these small “muscles” to create a flexible robotic arm. When combined in the ideal way to form a robotic tentacle, the interaction between the muscles produces movements that mimic those of an octopus arm that can rotate in all directions. Unlike the heavy and rigid robotic limbs currently in use, which, like human limbs, can only execute movements in certain directions, these new robotic tentacles are free to move in almost any direction. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)