Disney reports gains of 1% on the Wall Street after hours market, which records trading after the close of the regular session, after posting mixed results in its second fiscal quarter. “negatively affected by the new coronavirus pandemic“; and increase the users of its new online platform, Disney +.

The world’s largest entertainment company has released a earnings per share (EPS) of $ 0.26, a figure that has been below the $ 0.73 forecast by analysts. The net profit has plunged 91% to $ 474 million.

For its part, revenues have rebounded by 20.7% to $ 18 billion, above the $ 17.5 billion anticipated by the consensus. Furthermore, the Disney + users They have increased to 33.5 million from 26.5 million in the first fiscal quarter.

In negative, the theme park and cruise business It has registered a 58% drop in its operating profit, due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has forced it to close its facilities worldwide. “The impact of Covid-19 and measures to prevent its spread are affecting our segments in several ways, most significantly in Parks, Experiences and Products“The group has confirmed.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic has had a appreciable financial impact on several of our businesses, we are confident in our ability to resist this interruption and come out of it in a solid position, “he said. Bob Chapek, CEO since February and who has been forced to deal with this crisis.

The best figures have been recorded in the division of Media Networks, which has increased its income by 28%, to $ 7.3 billion. Furthermore, the business of Cable Networks It has improved its sales by 17%, to 4.4 billion.

